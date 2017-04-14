Borussia Dortmund's Marc Bartra says he experienced the "longest and hardest 15 minutes" of his life on Tuesday night following the team bus bomb attack.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has spoken out about his ordeal when the club's team bus was attacked on Tuesday.

The Spain international was left injured after three bombs detonated by the side of the coach as it travelled to the Signal Iduna Park for the club's Champions League encounter with AS Monaco.

Bartra underwent surgery on a broken wrist, which has left him sidelined for a month, and he has now taken to social media to describe his feelings following the attack.

"This was the worst experience of my life, and something I would not wish to anyone in this world," he said via his Instagram account.

"The pain, the panic and the uncertainty of not knowing what was going on, or how long it would last... were the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life.

"These days when I look at my wrist, swollen and badly wounded, you know what I feel? Pride. I look at it proudly, thinking that all the damage they wanted to do to us on Tuesday stayed in this (injury).



"The shock is decreasing more and more. The only thing I ask is for everyone to live in peace and to leave behind the wars.

"Thanks to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and people who helped me recover. To the thousands and thousands of people who have given me support and affection - as small as it may be. It has filled me with incredible strength to continue on and on."

Dortmund players wore t-shirts donning Bartra's name and number during the warm-up to their 3-2 loss against Monaco played on Wednesday evening.