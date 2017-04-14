Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has spoken out about his ordeal when the club's team bus was attacked on Tuesday.
The Spain international was left injured after three bombs detonated by the side of the coach as it travelled to the Signal Iduna Park for the club's Champions League encounter with AS Monaco.
Bartra underwent surgery on a broken wrist, which has left him sidelined for a month, and he has now taken to social media to describe his feelings following the attack.
"This was the worst experience of my life, and something I would not wish to anyone in this world," he said via his Instagram account.
"The pain, the panic and the uncertainty of not knowing what was going on, or how long it would last... were the longest and hardest 15 minutes of my life.
"These days when I look at my wrist, swollen and badly wounded, you know what I feel? Pride. I look at it proudly, thinking that all the damage they wanted to do to us on Tuesday stayed in this (injury).
Hoy he vuelto a recibir en el hospital la visita que más feliz me hace. Ellas son mi todo, la razón por la que lucho para superar siempre los obstáculos y este ha sido el peor de mi vida, una experiencia que no desearía a nadie en este mundo. El dolor, el pánico y la incerteza de no saber lo que estaba pasando, ni cuánto tiempo duraría... fueron los 15 minutos más largos y duros de mi vida. A todo esto os quiero decir, que creo que el shock de estos días va disminuyendo cada vez más y a la vez se suman las ganas de vivir, de luchar, de trabajar, de reír, de llorar, de sentir, de querer, de creer, de jugar, de entrenar, de seguir disfrutando de mi gente, seres queridos, compañeros, de mi pasión, de defender, de oler el césped como hago antes de que empiece el partido y motivarme. De ver las gradas llenas de personas que aman nuestra profesión, gente buena que sólo quiere que le hagamos sentir emociones para olvidarse del mundo y sobre todo de este mundo en el que vivimos, cada vez más loco. Lo único que pido, LO ÚNICO, es que vivamos TODOS en paz y dejemos atrás las guerras. Estos días cuando me miro la muñeca, hinchada y malherida, sabéis qué siento? Orgullo. La miro orgulloso pensando en que todo el daño que querían hacernos el martes, se quedó en esto. Gracias a los doctores, enfermeras, fisioterapeutas y personas que me ayudan a recuperar y que la muñeca quede perfecta. A las miles y miles de personas, medios, organizaciones de todo tipo, el BVB y compañeros, que me habéis hecho llegar vuestro apoyo y cariño. Por pequeño que sea, me ha llenado increíblemente de fuerzas para seguir SIEMPRE adelante. Necesitaba escribir y desahogarme y así zanjar todo para ya solo pensar en ponerme al 100% lo más pronto posible! Un saludo muy grande! Marc 💛
"The shock is decreasing more and more. The only thing I ask is for everyone to live in peace and to leave behind the wars.
"Thanks to the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and people who helped me recover. To the thousands and thousands of people who have given me support and affection - as small as it may be. It has filled me with incredible strength to continue on and on."
Dortmund players wore t-shirts donning Bartra's name and number during the warm-up to their 3-2 loss against Monaco played on Wednesday evening.