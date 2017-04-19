Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in tonight's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against AS Monaco.

The German made his return from injury in Saturday's 3-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt and is deemed fit enough by head coach Thomas Tuchel to start.

A handful of changes have been made to the team that started last weekend's Bundesliga clash, with Matthias Ginter and Erik Durm returning to the fold, while Christian Pulisic drops to the bench.

As for the hosts, Tiemoue Bakayoko has come back into the fold after serving a suspension, while Benjamin Mendy is also in the first XI after missing the first leg.

There is no place for Fabinho after he picked up a yellow card in Germany, but Radamel Falcao joins Kylian Mbappe up front to mark his 50th European game.

Monaco have the edge heading into tonight's contest as they earned a 3-2 victory on away soil in a fixture that was rearranged after Dortmund's team bus was hit with three bomb blasts.

Marc Bartra broke his arm and injured his wrist in the attack and will play no part in this fixture as he faces one month on the sidelines.

AS Monaco: Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Moutinho, Bakayoko; Silva, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe

Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, N'Doram, Dirar, Cardona, Germain

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Ginter, Sokratis, Durm; Weigl, Sahin; Reus, Kagawa, Guerreiro; Aubameyang

Subs: Weidenfeller, Schmelzer, Merino, Bender, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele

