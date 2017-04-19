Apr 19, 2017 at 7.50pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
 

Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie

Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
© AFP
Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in tonight's crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against AS Monaco.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Marco Reus has been handed a starting spot for Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final second leg against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

The German made his return from injury in Saturday's 3-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt and is deemed fit enough by head coach Thomas Tuchel to start.

A handful of changes have been made to the team that started last weekend's Bundesliga clash, with Matthias Ginter and Erik Durm returning to the fold, while Christian Pulisic drops to the bench.

As for the hosts, Tiemoue Bakayoko has come back into the fold after serving a suspension, while Benjamin Mendy is also in the first XI after missing the first leg.

There is no place for Fabinho after he picked up a yellow card in Germany, but Radamel Falcao joins Kylian Mbappe up front to mark his 50th European game.

Monaco have the edge heading into tonight's contest as they earned a 3-2 victory on away soil in a fixture that was rearranged after Dortmund's team bus was hit with three bomb blasts.

Marc Bartra broke his arm and injured his wrist in the attack and will play no part in this fixture as he faces one month on the sidelines.

AS Monaco: Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Moutinho, Bakayoko; Silva, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe
Subs: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, N'Doram, Dirar, Cardona, Germain

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Ginter, Sokratis, Durm; Weigl, Sahin; Reus, Kagawa, Guerreiro; Aubameyang
Subs: Weidenfeller, Schmelzer, Merino, Bender, Castro, Pulisic, Dembele

Follow Sports Mole's live text commentary of the match here.

Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'
>
View our homepages for Marco Reus, Thomas Tuchel, Matthias Ginter, Erik Durm, Christian Pulisic, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie
 AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
Silva 'dreams of Spain, England move'Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Jardim hails in-demand MbappeUEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Result: Kylian Mbappe fires Monaco towards semi-finals
Team News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happenedDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'Monaco offer 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incident
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie
Jardim expecting improved DortmundTuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'
Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordealMarc Bartra out for month with wrist injuryKlopp "was really scared" for Dortmund playersUEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attack
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux33141094739852
6Marseille331491048381051
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8GuingampGuingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10NantesNantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3134
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3387182544-1931
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 