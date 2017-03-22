New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Marcelo Brozovic?

Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring durante la Serie A partita tra Inter e Napoli il April 16, 2016
Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly tracking the progress of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic ahead of a possible summer move for the Croatia international.
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic ahead of a possible summer move.

The Croatia international has been linked with an exit from San Siro recently after agent Miroslav Bicanic revealed that he has a £43.3m release clause in his new contract.

That figure is thought to have drawn the attention of both Arsenal and Chelsea, who have been monitoring the 24-year-old's progress throughout the current campaign.

However, Tutto Mercato claims that Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco have also joined the race to sign the in-demand midfielder as they consider replacements for a number of their own young players.

The Champions League quarter-finalists' success this season has seen the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko linked with big-money moves away in the summer, and manager Leonardo Jardim is already looking at other options as a precaution.

Brozovic, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, has scored five goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
