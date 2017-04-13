Marc Bartra out for month with wrist injury sustained in bus attack

Tuchel Tuchel reveals that Marc Bartra is likely to miss the next month of action with the wrist injury sustained during the bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus.
Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the wrist injury sustained by Marc Bartra during the bombings near the team bus will keep him out of action for around four weeks.

The 26-year-old had to undergo surgery on a broken bone in his wrist after being hit by shrapnel from the impact of the three explosions that took place on Tuesday evening.

Tuchel, who was unhappy that the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final with AS Monaco went ahead 24 hours later, expects to now be without the former Barcelona ace for the next month.

"It looks like Marc will return to the team in four weeks. He'd like to play now already," he told reporters.

Speaking two days on from the incident, which police believe is linked to Islamic State, Tuchel admitted to still feeling shaken up by the murder attempt on his and his players' lives.

"I just can speak for myself, I just can tell you that today is my worst day, ever," he said. "This morning and till now and speaking again to the players this and for myself feels like the worst day.

"While it was happening it was kind of.. 'OK' - nobody knew what was going on and you just have to do that you have to do and the next day was a bit like walking through a cloud.

"It was not so clear and I think this is a process that will accompany us through the next days and weeks that we have to accept that it comes up and goes down and it comes in waves and sometimes you get very emotional about it and sometimes you can feel this moment very realistic and sometimes it's far away."

Dortmund, who lost the first-leg tie 3-2 on Wednesday evening, return to league action this weekend with a meeting against Eintracht Frankfurt.

FC Augsburg's forward Raul Bobadilla and Dortmund's midfielder Nuri Sahin vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg in the German city of Dortmund on January 25, 2014
