AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has warned his players to expect an improved Borussia Dortmund side when the Bundesliga outfit visit the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.

Dortmund will arrive in Monaco needing at least two goals to progress into the semi-finals of the Champions League after their 3-2 home defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals last week.

That result came less than 24 hours after the Dortmund players were caught up in a bomb attack on their team bus, though, and Jardim stressed that his side will need to be on their game if they are to complete the job.

"Our head must be on tomorrow only, nothing else. We are 90 minutes away from qualifying," he told reporters.

"The players are very professional and we will work to maintain the momentum, even if our load is large. But we expect a much stronger Dortmund team."

Monaco have not reached the last four of the Champions League since 2003-04, when they made it all the way to the final.