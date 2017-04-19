Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoAS Monaco
vs.
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
 

Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim tells his players to expect a "much stronger" Borussia Dortmund side for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 23:01 UK

AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has warned his players to expect an improved Borussia Dortmund side when the Bundesliga outfit visit the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.

Dortmund will arrive in Monaco needing at least two goals to progress into the semi-finals of the Champions League after their 3-2 home defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals last week.

That result came less than 24 hours after the Dortmund players were caught up in a bomb attack on their team bus, though, and Jardim stressed that his side will need to be on their game if they are to complete the job.

"Our head must be on tomorrow only, nothing else. We are 90 minutes away from qualifying," he told reporters.

"The players are very professional and we will work to maintain the momentum, even if our load is large. But we expect a much stronger Dortmund team."

Monaco have not reached the last four of the Champions League since 2003-04, when they made it all the way to the final.

Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Read Next:
Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
 Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make Borussia Dortmund stronger'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim hails in-demand Kylian Mbappe
UEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Result: Kylian Mbappe fires Monaco towards semi-finalsTeam News: Dortmund name six subs after Bartra injuryLive Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happenedDortmund incident a 'targeted attack'
Monaco offers 'full support' to DortmundSimeone 'concerned' by Dortmund incidentDortmund keeper: 'We were all in shock'Dortmund 'in shock' after explosion'Explosive devices' behind Dortmund blast
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim watches on during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Leonardo Jardim expecting improved Borussia Dortmund
 Thomas Tuchel gives instructions during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Thomas Tuchel: 'Bus attack will make Borussia Dortmund stronger'
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Borussia Dortmund to rival Arsenal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?
Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordealMarc Bartra out for month with wrist injuryKlopp "was really scared" for Dortmund players
UEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attackMatthaus slams Dortmund fixture reschedulingTuchel unhappy with swift reschedulingMourinho expresses solidarity with Dortmund
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco32245390276377
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG33245469234677
3Nice332110255272873
4Lyon321731265392654
5Bordeaux33141094739852
6Marseille331491048381051
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne32111293529645
8GuingampGuingamp33128134044-444
9Rennes331013103137-643
10NantesNantes33119133147-1642
11Toulouse331011123435-141
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier33109144755-839
13Angers33116163243-1139
14Lille33107163141-1037
15Metz3399153364-3134
16Caen3396183356-2333
17Nancy3387182544-1931
18Lorient3394203764-2731
19Dijon33611164152-1129
20Bastia32610162646-2028
> Full Version
 