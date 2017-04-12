Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Dembele (57'), Kagawa (84')
Papastathopoulos (16'), Ginter (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mbappe (20', 79'), Bender (35' og.)
Jemerson (46'), Lemar (58'), Dirar (69'), Fabinho (81'), Subasic (87')

UEFA: 'Borussia Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
UEFA responds to comments made by Borussia Dortmund players that they did not want to play on Wednesday, insisting that the green light was given for it to go ahead.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 09:37 UK

UEFA has hit back at comments made by Borussia Dortmund's players and coaching staff, insisting that Wednesday's rearranged Champions League tie with AS Monaco was given the green light to go ahead by all parties.

The original quarter-final first-leg clash at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night was postponed due to a security breach, as BVB's team bus was caught up in an expected terrorist attack.

Three explosions went off and one player injured, with Marc Bartra requiring surgery on a fractured wrist due to the severity of the blast.

Monaco came out on top 3-2 winners in the hastily rescheduled fixture, which took place less than 24 hours after the blasts, leading to questions being asked of UEFA's decision to shoehorn the match in this week.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was particularly upset, telling reporters: "We wished we would have wished for more time to deal with what happened but someone in Switzerland decided we have to play."

UEFA has now responded to the criticism, however, with a spokesman saying: "The decision to play the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco FC on Wednesday at 18.45CET was made on Tuesday night at the BvB Stadion Dortmund in cooperation and complete agreement with clubs and authorities.

"UEFA was in touch with all parties on Wednesday and never received any information which suggested that any of the teams did not want to play."

The two sides face off again next week in the return leg at Monaco's Stade Louis II.

FC Augsburg's forward Raul Bobadilla and Dortmund's midfielder Nuri Sahin vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg in the German city of Dortmund on January 25, 2014
Your Comments
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
Jose Mourinho expresses solidarity with Borussia Dortmund after bus attack
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 2-3 AS Monaco - as it happened
Borussia Dortmund team bus caught up in explosion
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund P-P AS Monaco
