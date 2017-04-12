Apr 12, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Signal Iduna Park
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
2-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Dembele (57'), Kagawa (84')
Papastathopoulos (16'), Ginter (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mbappe (20', 79'), Bender (35' og.)
Jemerson (46'), Lemar (58'), Dirar (69'), Fabinho (81'), Subasic (87')

Leonardo Jardim hails in-demand Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim pays tribute to Kylian Mbappe following the teenager's double against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 15:45 UK

AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has paid tribute to Kylian Mbappe after watching the forward score twice in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Mbappe's brace in Germany has placed the Ligue 1 side in a strong position to make the semi-finals of the European Cup ahead of next week's quarter-final second leg.

The 18-year-old has now scored 21 times for Monaco in all competitions this season, with his form believed to have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Jardim has backed Mbappe to reach "a very high level", but has called on the France international to continue working hard as he develops in the European game.

"Mbappe is progressing a lot. He has been with us for over a year, almost two years. He works well, he progresses and understands his role during matches," Jardim told reporters.

"We are happy with his performance. We had prepared for this match: maybe he didn't play against Angers for that, too. I think he's going to get to a very high level. But, as always – I speak to you like I do to him – it is always the work, the progression that will help you to reach a great level."

The second leg of the European quarter-final will take place in Monaco next week.

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
