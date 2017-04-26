Arsene Wenger suggests that Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is too expensive for Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that the Gunners would lose out in a race to sign AS Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has been in impressive form this season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions, including five in the Champions League, which has helped Monaco reach the semi-finals.

Wenger publicly revealed earlier this season that he has been keeping tabs on the young attacker, while the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Manchester City are all rumoured to be potential suitors.

The Arsenal boss has suggested, though, that his club will be unable to compete with some of the European heavyweights.

"Of course [we're following him]," Wenger told SFR Sport. "It would be hypocritical and a lie to say we're not following him, but he's perhaps already in the category of clubs who perhaps have more financial potential than us."

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions.