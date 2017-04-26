Manchester City reportedly ease interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe after being quoted £110m for his signature.

Manchester City have reportedly cooled interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe due to the staggering £110m price tag.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of many elite clubs due to his sensational form for the Ligue 1 side this season.

The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and produced five assists in 24 league appearances, and has also shined on the Champions League stage, netting five times in seven outings.

According to The Times, City made an enquiry about the starlet, but after learning that Monaco are after a world-record £110m fee, the two-time Premier League champions walked away from the negotiating table.

It is believed that City boss Pep Guardiola is now looking at other targets.