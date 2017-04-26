New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City end pursuit of Kylian Mbappe due to £110m price tag

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City reportedly ease interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe after being quoted £110m for his signature.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Manchester City have reportedly cooled interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe due to the staggering £110m price tag.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of many elite clubs due to his sensational form for the Ligue 1 side this season.

The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and produced five assists in 24 league appearances, and has also shined on the Champions League stage, netting five times in seven outings.

According to The Times, City made an enquiry about the starlet, but after learning that Monaco are after a world-record £110m fee, the two-time Premier League champions walked away from the negotiating table.

It is believed that City boss Pep Guardiola is now looking at other targets.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'
>
View our homepages for Kylian Mbappe, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Manchester City end pursuit of Kylian Mbappe due to £110m price tag
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester derby not about Pep Guardiola rivalry'
Emre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito returnToure slams "disappointing" refereeingN'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the YearGuardiola: 'Man City will improve'Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to Manchester United move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Report: Manchester City end pursuit of Kylian Mbappe due to £110m price tag
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco chief Vadium Vasilyev: 'Kylian Mbappe has not said he wants to leave'
Report: Juventus consider Lemar bidKarembeu urges Real Madrid to sign MbappeUnited 'must pay Monaco for Martial goal'City preparing 'world-record Mbappe bid'Report: Monaco agree Tielemans deal
Giuly: 'Mbappe to stay another year'Chelsea enter race to sign Mbappe?Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Madrid sides to face off in CL semisJardim: 'Monaco will keep attacking'
> AS Monaco Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 