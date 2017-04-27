Gabriel Jesus returns from injury to make the Manchester City bench ahead of Thursday's Premier League derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made three changes from the starting XI that lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup ahead of Thursday's Premier League derby with Manchester United.

Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy are relegated to the bench, while David Silva misses out with a hamstring injury suffered at Wembley.

In their place come Pablo Zabaleta, who makes his first league start in four months, as well as Aleksandar Kolarov and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Jesus, Garcia

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Valencia, Blind, Bailly, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford

Subs: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney

More to follow.