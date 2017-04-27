Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made three changes from the starting XI that lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup ahead of Thursday's Premier League derby with Manchester United.
Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy are relegated to the bench, while David Silva misses out with a hamstring injury suffered at Wembley.
In their place come Pablo Zabaleta, who makes his first league start in four months, as well as Aleksandar Kolarov and Raheem Sterling.
Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Jesus, Garcia
Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Valencia, Blind, Bailly, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney
