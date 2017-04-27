Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Gabriel Jesus makes Manchester City bench for derby against Manchester United

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus returns from injury to make the Manchester City bench ahead of Thursday's Premier League derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made three changes from the starting XI that lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup ahead of Thursday's Premier League derby with Manchester United.

Jesus Navas and Gael Clichy are relegated to the bench, while David Silva misses out with a hamstring injury suffered at Wembley.

In their place come Pablo Zabaleta, who makes his first league start in four months, as well as Aleksandar Kolarov and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Clichy, Jesus, Garcia

Manchester United: De Gea, Darmian, Valencia, Blind, Bailly, Herrera, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Shaw, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Young, Lingard, Rooney

