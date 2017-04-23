Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Lowton (65')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Martial (21'), Rooney (39')

Result: Manchester United put pressure on top four with win at Burnley

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney help Manchester United to a comfortable win at Burnley.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Manchester United have kept their ambitions of a top-four finish alive with a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley.

The Red Devils moved within a point of local rivals Manchester City in the Champions League positions courtesy of first-half goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

Both sides looked dangerous on the counter in the opening stages, but it was United who made their breaks count, punishing their opponents in the 21st minute when Martial capped off a swift attach.

The Frenchman used his pace to give Joey Barton and exchanged passes with Ander Herrera before firing a low shot beyond Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

Playing without the towering Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, United continued to look to the counter and this strategy paid dividends again in the 39th minute.

Paul Pogba's vision sent Martial through on goal once again, with Heaton initially denying the forward from close range before Rooney toe-poked the ball over the line to double the Red Devils' lead before the break.

More to follow...

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Dyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'
>
View our homepages for Tom Heaton, Ander Herrera, Joey Barton, Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman launches attack on Manchester United
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'closing on Andrea Belotti'
Result: United close in on top four with winTeam News: Rooney starts as Rashford on benchPremier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Ibrahimovic, Rojo ruled out for seasonMarouane Fellaini pleased with recent form
Dyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Mourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Sean Dyche: 'Wayne Rooney still a top-class player'
 Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney starts for Manchester United at Burnley
Result: United close in on top four with winDyche: 'Man Utd best side we've faced'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedHeaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'
Joey Barton appears before FA commissionDyche: 'Keane future in Burnley's hands'Herrera, Young to return against BurnleyReport: Tottenham enter Keane bidding warKeane to leave Burnley at end of season?
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley34106183349-1636
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 