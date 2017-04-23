Goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney help Manchester United to a comfortable win at Burnley.

Manchester United have kept their ambitions of a top-four finish alive with a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley.

The Red Devils moved within a point of local rivals Manchester City in the Champions League positions courtesy of first-half goals from Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney.

Both sides looked dangerous on the counter in the opening stages, but it was United who made their breaks count, punishing their opponents in the 21st minute when Martial capped off a swift attach.

The Frenchman used his pace to give Joey Barton and exchanged passes with Ander Herrera before firing a low shot beyond Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

Playing without the towering Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, United continued to look to the counter and this strategy paid dividends again in the 39th minute.

Paul Pogba's vision sent Martial through on goal once again, with Heaton initially denying the forward from close range before Rooney toe-poked the ball over the line to double the Red Devils' lead before the break.

