Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final with extra-time winner

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Alexis Sanchez scores a 101st-minute winner for Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester City, setting up a showdown with Chelsea at Wembley next month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Arsenal remain on course for a record 13th FA Cup triumph after battling back from a goal down to beat Manchester City 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners trailed to a Sergio Aguero goal heading into the final quarter of the game, but Nacho Monreal fired home to take the tight semi-final the distance and Sanchez proved the hero in the 101st minute.

City hit the frame of the goal twice in the latter stages of the contest and had a goal incorrectly ruled out in the first half, but for the first time in nine appearances at this stage of the competition they came out second best in the end.

It was the officials who were more involved in the action in a goalless first half, being made to run the rule over a number of contentious decisions.

The first of those calls saw Gabriel Paulista somehow avoid a caution for a strong challenge on David Silva, which led to the Spaniard limping off the field before the opening quarter was over.

Both sides managed just one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, coming in the space of 60 seconds as Olivier Giroud aimed a header straight at Claudio Bravo at one end and Silva was denied by Petr Cech at the other - his last involvement in the match.

Aguero blasted into the side-netting from his first real sight of goal, but he felt that he should have been awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark when his heels were clipped by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal had a strong shout of their own turned down in the dying embers of the half, with Jesus Navas focusing more on dragging Alexis Sanchez to the ground than winning the ball, yet it was City who were more aggrieved to go into the break all square.

The Citizens saw far more of the ball in dangerous areas against an Arsenal side continuing its three-at-the-back experiment, and they should have been rewarded through substitute Raheem Sterling's close-range finish.

Leroy Sane's cross was turned goalwards by Aguero at the back post, only for Cech to parry into the path of Sterling who was waiting to pounce a few yards out, but the officials felt that Sane's initial cross had gone out of play - replays suggesting otherwise.

These sides had netted 207 goals between them in all competitions this season, but clear-cut chances were proving tough to come by at either end.

Nicolas Otamendi nodded into the ground and wide from a corner early in the second period and Sanchez was so nearly in following Bravo's slip, but the breakthrough moment did eventually arrive shortly after the hour.

Arsenal gave away possession through Aaron Ramsey and, a Yaya Toure ball over the top later, Aguero was clean through on goal and dinking it over Cech after his initial first touch tempted the Czech to race out.

A 12th goal in 12 outings for Aguero gave City, who lead the Gunners by seven points in the Premier League after playing one game more, something to hold onto in the remaining 30 minutes.

Hold on they could not, though, as the Gunners - competing at this stage for a 29th time - levelled up soon after when their two wing-backs combined to justify Arsene Wenger's big gamble.

Oxlade-Chamberlain swung in a delightful cross from the right, which was met emphatically by unlikely scorer Monreal at the back post with a right-footed volley past Bravo.

There was a late chance for Toure to make himself a Wembley hero once again, sending a volley towards the bottom corner which Cech turned onto the post with his fingertips, while Fernandinho was denied moments later with a thumping header against the bar.

As the minutes ticked towards extra time, substitute Danny Welbeck decided against picking out Ramsey and instead attempted to whip the ball into the far corner, missing by a matter of inches in a thrilling end-to-end conclusion.

Rob Holding missed a good chance to edge his side ahead for the first time six minutes into extra time, but the Gunners did not have to wait much longer for the winning moment.

Sanchez bagged his fourth goal in three appearances at Wembley, prodding home when Ozil's free kick into the box fell into his path to send Arsenal through to an FA Cup final meeting with London rivals Chelsea in five weeks' time.

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola hails makeshift right-back Navas
>
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gabriel Paulista, David Silva, Olivier Giroud, Claudio Bravo, Petr Cech, Sergio Aguero, Jesus Navas, Alexis Sanchez, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Nicolas Otamendi, Aaron Ramsey, Yaya Toure, Arsene Wenger, Nacho Monreal, Fernandinho, Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final with extra-time winner
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted' after semi-final win
Team News: Arsenal, Man City both unchangedLucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo return'Guardiola looking forward to Wembley returnArsenal eye Turan as Ozil replacement?Toure expecting high-scoring FA Cup semi
Wenger: 'League form will not affect FA Cup'Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Ramsey: "We have to stand up for ourselves"Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityHowe: 'Jack Wilshere will bounce back'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final with extra-time winner
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted' after semi-final win
Team News: Arsenal, Man City both unchangedMan City 'quoted £50m for Bonucci'Premier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'City preparing 'world-record Mbappe bid'Guardiola looking forward to Wembley return
Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Toure expecting high-scoring FA Cup semiWenger: 'League form will not affect FA Cup'Manchester City escape €40m UEFA fineRush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 