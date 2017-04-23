Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Yaya Toure expecting high-scoring FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure predicts an attacking and high-scoring game when his side take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Friday, April 21, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has predicted an attacking and high-scoring match when his side take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Fixtures between the two sides are rarely short of goalmouth action, with both teams scoring in seven of the last nine meetings and 34 goals flying in at either end during that time.

Toure is expecting more of the same at Wembley and acknowledged that it is a "very important" game for City as they look to end Pep Guardiola's first season in charge with a trophy.

"I think the philosophy of football on the field is a little bit similar, because two teams are going to attack," he told reporters.

"The fans don't have to expect one team to defend and the other to attack. They will expect two teams are going to attack each other to the end, fighting for one objective - the trophy - and I think it's going to be a beautiful game. We expect that as players, the fans expect for sure because in the two games we've played against Arsenal there were a lot of goals.

"It's a very big game for us. We can't deny it. It is very important for us. I just want to add this trophy to my living room. I hope this time we going to be lucky from the first minute. I think Arsenal is a step - we have to remove them and go to the final, but we'll see what can happen."

Arsenal came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Man City at the Emirates Stadium just three weeks ago.

Who will progress to the FA Cup final - Arsenal or Manchester City?

Arsenal
Manchester City
Arsenal
41.9%
Manchester City
58.1%
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
