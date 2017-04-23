New Transfer Talk header

Lucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo La Coruna return'

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
A report claims that Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is in discussions with Deportivo La Coruna over a return to the Spanish club this summer.
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has reportedly held discussions with Deportivo La Coruna over a return to the Spanish club at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Perez, 28, scored 17 times for Deportivo last season before joining Arsenal in last summer's transfer window.

The Spaniard has netted seven times in 21 appearances for the Gunners this term, but he has started just two Premier League matches under Arsene Wenger.

According to La Voz de Galicia, Perez does not believe that he will be given the chance to break into the Arsenal team on a regular basis, and has contacted Deportivo over a return to La Coruna this summer.

Three of Perez's seven goals for Arsenal this season have come in the Champions League.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
