Pep Guardiola has spoken out in praise of makeshift right-back Jesus Navas after Manchester City claimed a 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.

The Spaniard, a winger by trade, provided the cross from which Ahmed El Mohamady's own goal gave the hosts the lead at the Etihad Stadium, and generally combined well with Raheem Sterling.

Sergio Aguero doubled Man City's lead shortly after half-time and Fabian Delph grabbed their third before Andrea Ranocchia struck a late consolation for the Tigers.

When asked how pleased he was with City's right flank, Guardiola told Sky Sports News: "A lot. Jesus played really well in that position and he's a guy that attacks a lot.

"He helped us with the first goal and the second goal was on that side. Sergio [Aguero] helped us a lot to play. There were many, many good things.

"He can play that. In the last games [against Arsenal and Chelsea] he has played against Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso and he played really good."

The result keeps Man City fourth in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United.