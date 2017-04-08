Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
3-1
Hull City
Elmohamady (31' og.), Aguero (48'), Delph (64')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ranocchia (85')
Evandro (28'), N'Diaye (69')

Pep Guardiola happy with makeshift right-back Jesus Navas

Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Pep Guardiola is delighted with makeshift right-back Jesus Navas after he helped Manchester City claim a 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola has spoken out in praise of makeshift right-back Jesus Navas after Manchester City claimed a 3-1 win over Hull City on Saturday.

The Spaniard, a winger by trade, provided the cross from which Ahmed El Mohamady's own goal gave the hosts the lead at the Etihad Stadium, and generally combined well with Raheem Sterling.

Sergio Aguero doubled Man City's lead shortly after half-time and Fabian Delph grabbed their third before Andrea Ranocchia struck a late consolation for the Tigers.

When asked how pleased he was with City's right flank, Guardiola told Sky Sports News: "A lot. Jesus played really well in that position and he's a guy that attacks a lot.

"He helped us with the first goal and the second goal was on that side. Sergio [Aguero] helped us a lot to play. There were many, many good things.

"He can play that. In the last games [against Arsenal and Chelsea] he has played against Alexis Sanchez, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso and he played really good."

The result keeps Man City fourth in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
