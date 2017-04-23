Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup semi-final meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.
Both teams are now relying on this competition to keep their season alive, particularly the Gunners who are unlikely to have the safety net of fourth place this time around.
The Citizens have prevailed in each of their last eight appearances at this stage, but it is their opponents who boast the real pedigree in this famous competition after going all the way a joint-record 12 times.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger: "It's an opportunity to win a trophy this season. What I expect when you go into a semi-final is to go to the final. It is a special experience and, for us, I think we are focused, highly motivated. Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence because we had recently some disappointing results, but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final."
Pep Guardiola: "I don't think [the owners] will be happy. The expectations of the club are as high as possible and are to win the titles that are on the table. So if they are not happy I can completely understand. And we could have done better in terms of the results and even in the way we played because we wanted to be in the race for the title and in the Champions League until the end."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Welbeck, Iwobi
MANCHESTER CITY: Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Kolarov, Delph, Iheanacho
ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo; Navas, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure, Fernandinho; De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero