The Citizens have prevailed in each of their last eight appearances at this stage, but it is their opponents who boast the real pedigree in this famous competition after going all the way a joint-record 12 times.

Both teams are now relying on this competition to keep their season alive, particularly the Gunners who are unlikely to have the safety net of fourth place this time around.

43 min Harsh to criticise the officials for that call, but that Sterling goal should have stood. No technology available for that decision, though if it was in use the Citizens would be taking a one-goal lead into the break.

41 min GOAL DISALLOWED! The first real piece of controversy of the match. Sane's cross went right over but was met by Aguero at the back post, whose shot was well kept out right on the line by Cech. Sterling smashed home the rebound but the official adjudged that the initial cross went out of play - it didn't.

39 min SHOT! A first sight of goal of the afternoon for Aguero, who works space to blast the ball into the side-netting. That one can go down as a half-chance, with the Argentinian finding the net from a similar position countless times before.

37 min Still just the one serious attempt on target from either side as we approach half time at Wembley. A gripping enough game of football, but unlike yesterday one goal could well prove to be enough to win the contest.

35 min Aguero far from comfortable but he is going to continue for now. Arsenal coming under increasing pressure at the moment, going with five across the back - rather than three - due to the nature of City's attacking runs.

33 min Koscielny knees Aguero in the spine, leading to a stoppage in play while the City striker receives some treatment. A few players in the wars so far today, including Silva who limped off after a strong Gabriel challenge.

31 min City increasing the pressure in the past few minutes through some powerful forward runs. Sane looks to charge in behind but only gets a corner at the end of it, which the Gunners do not even have to defend because the ball did not go into the box.

29 min PENALTY APPEAL! Aguero goes down inside the box under a challenge from Oxlade-Chamberlain, but referee Craig Pawson waves away his penalty appeal. The Arsenal man did clip him, though, so that should have been a spot kick.

27 min YELLOW CARD! Sanchez tackling like a centre-forward on Fernandinho to earn the game's first caution. City fans sarcastically applaud due to Gabriel avoiding a caution for his challenge on Silva a little earlier.

25 min MANCHESTER CITY SUB! Silva was unable to shake off his hamstring injury and has now been replaced by Sterling - not a bad replacement to come on, but Silva offers something completely different. Koscielny prodded the ball into the net beforehand but was well offside.

23 min Giroud appears to have shaken off his early knock, but now there are concerns over Silva who is hobbling alone. Ozil sidesteps past Kompany and is barged off the ball, winning his side a free kick in a decent crossing position.

21 min Clichy with a shocker of an attempt, which ends high in the stands from 23 yards out. An attempt on target at either end so far - Silva testing Cech and Giroud forcing a simple stop out of Bravo a minute or so beforehand.

19 min Belgian playmaker De Bruyne lifts a free kick towards the back post, where Kompany could not quite direct it on goal under some pressure. A really good delivery and one that should have been met by a player in sky blue.

17 min SAVES! Arsenal have been second best so far, but it is they who have created the first opening of the match. Ozil helped the ball out wide to Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose cross was directed straight down the middle by the head of Giroud. Up the other end, Cech tipped over Silva's header from a similar position.

15 min Gunners ace Gabriel a little fortunate to avoid a booking for his strong challenge. Craig Pawson is the man in the middle today, incidentally, giving the defender a first and last warning before reaching into his pocket.

13 min Giroud had a coming together with Kompany a little earlier and has been hobbling around ever since. Not really seen the Frenchman so far because his side have been pegged back into their own final third of the pitch.

11 min That was the closest either side has come to truly getting in behind, and if not for a slight miscontrol from Aguero he would have been clean through. It is the Citizens who are beginning to see a lot more of the ball.

9 min Huge interception from Koscielny, as Aguero looked favourite to get on the end of Silva' inch-perfect through-ball. Aguero perhaps could have taken his first touch better, giving his opponent the chance to get across and block.

7 min Oxlade-Chamberlain given a chance to break for the first time today, but he fails to find Giroud at the end of his charge. City's turn to knock the ball around now, slowly probing for some holes to exploit in the opposition's backline.

5 min Navas with plenty of space to charge into down the right flank, making the most of Arsenal's wing-backs remaining high up the pitch, but not for the first time in his City career the delivery into the box is rather poor.

3 min An early attempt from De Bruyne, which he drags wide of Cech's goal from the edge of the box. Plenty of attacking intent from both sides from the off, which is hopefully a sign of things to come over the next 90 minutes.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running in the English capital for the second of this weekend's mouthwatering semi-finals. Extra time and penalties to come if required, with Premier League leaders Chelsea awaiting the winners in next month's final.

2.58pm Manchester City have had the more difficult run to this stage, overcoming three Premier League teams compared to Arsenal's one, although the Gunners did thrash Southampton 5-0 in that fifth-round outing. Throw a couple of non-league sides into the mix and it is fair to say that this is their toughest test yet, with the reward at the end of it a meeting with Chelsea in next month's final here. Kickoff at Wembley is now just a matter of moments away! © SilverHub

2.56pm Wenger claims that his players are "highly motivated" heading into this second semi-final of the weekend, albeit with their confidence a little low. The win over Boro six days ago will have helped with that slightly, but it remains to be see how this 3-5-2 system will work against the Citizens today. Guardiola, on the other hand, admitted on the eve of this crucial clash that the pressure is on to keep the club's ambitious owners happy.

2.54pm With kickoff at Wembley Stadium now a little over five minutes away, it is a good time to check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Arsene Wenger: "It's an opportunity to win a trophy this season. What I expect when you go into a semi-final is to go to the final. It is a special experience and, for us, I think we are focused, highly motivated. Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence because we had recently some disappointing results, but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final." Pep Guardiola: "I don't think [the owners] will be happy. The expectations of the club are as high as possible and are to win the titles that are on the table. So if they are not happy I can completely understand. And we could have done better in terms of the results and even in the way we played because we wanted to be in the race for the title and in the Champions League until the end."

Three of the last six meetings between these two sides have finished 2-2, including the league fixture just a few weeks back at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won two of the others during that time, with Manchester City only coming out on top once in the last eight overall, though that did come earlier this season when Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling netted in a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

2.50pm Guardiola has good memories at Wembley, both in its current and former guise, after lifting the European Cup here as both a player and a coach. The Catalan went all the way on the continent when playing for Barcelona in 1992, beating Sampdoria in the final, while doing likewise when stood on the touchline with arguably club football's greatest ever side in 2011. The former Bayern chief certainly boasts proven pedigree, yet defeat today and many will no doubt be quick to shove the knife in.

2.48pm City are at least back on track in the league thanks to successive wins, including one of their finest all-round displays to convincingly see off Southampton last time out, but they now have to prepare for a mammoth clash with Man United next Thursday - a game that could well decide their top-four fate, depending on how the Red Devils get on at Burnley elsewhere today. Plenty left to play for, then, so the Citizens will be desperate to kick off a pivotal week in style.

2.46pm Finishing in third is still achievable for the Citizens, who trail Liverpool by just two points with a game in hand to play, and combined with some silverware that would not be the worst introduction to English football for Guardiola. The Catalan coach will be under far more pressure to impress next time around, of course, particularly on the European stage following the limp display in their last-16 defeat to AS Monaco last month. The owners are not happy, but if anyone can bring success then surely it is the ex-Barcelona and Bayern boss.

2.44pm Unlike with their opponents, their remains plenty of optimism as far as City supporters are concerned ahead of a busy summer of recruitment. Guardiola has battled on with a squad that he has not been entirely happy with, while also having to deal with that injury blow to Gabriel Jesus earlier this year, and will be backed heavily in the off-season to bring in a few more star names. A clearout is expected, as six players are due to see their contracts expire.

2.42pm It is worth mentioning that Arsenal are unbeaten at the new Wembley in their last six appearances here, beating Wigan Athletic on penalties in the only draw in normal time, having lost their first two matches. This will be a major task for them this afternoon, however, as they take on a Man City side themselves looking to keep their campaign alive. Things have not gone fully to plan for Guardiola thus far, but he still has time to change all that.

2.40pm Arsenal head into their 29th FA Cup semi-final appearance on the back of supporter unrest, with uncertainty continuing to mount over the future of long-serving boss Arsene Wenger. The Gunners are seven points adrift of a Champions League spot in seventh and are now essentially relying on this competition to ensure that the season ends on somewhat of a high - much like in two of the previous three campaigns. © SilverHub

This is Arsenal's 29th appearance at this stage of the FA Cup - the most of any team. The Gunners have lifted the trophy 12 times, which is a joint-record along with Manchester United, while Manchester City have a decent record after progressing from each of their last eight semi-final appearances. The most recent of those was against Chelsea in 2013, with their last defeat coming way back in 1932 against, ironically enough, today's opponents.

2.36pm It is a similar case to two of the Gunners' past three seasons, in fact, as the FA Cup also proved to be enough to appease the board. Winning this famous competition should not be played down - it is a major honour and one that takes real quality to win - but a failure to make any impact on the continent and season after season of false dawns in the Premier League is the real issue here. That said, Wenger is two games away from winning his 10th major honour in 21 years in North London - a record that many would kill for.

2.34pm A run of three wins in 10 outings overall has recently improved to five in 13, including that 2-1 triumph at Middlesbrough last time out that saw the Gunners produce the bare minimum that was required to get the job done. Wenger claims that he is "clear" over what he intends to do with regards to the two-year contract waiting to be signed, though surely the delay is down to seeing how his side perform in the one competition they remain in with a shot of winning?

2.32pm It is hard to truly gauge fan opinion, but it is widely considered that the fanbase has been split around 50-50 over Wenger's future. Many have simply grown bored of the groundhog day nature of things, constantly qualifying for European football's elite competition but not making it past the first knockout-stage hurdle for seven years running. The North London outfit have recently endured their worst set of results in the Frenchman's 21-year reign, too, so it is clear to see why matters are boiling over.

2.30pm The caveat to all this is that Arsenal only had one point more at the same stage of the Premier League season 12 months ago, yet they were third back then en route to eventually finishing above Tottenham in second. That was enough to keep Wenger in a job, but it is worth mentioning that the circumstances are different this time around - his contract is due to expire, meaning that a mutual decision still has to be made, if it has not already. The result of today's game could well determine his final decision.

2.28pm It is a phenomenal record, particularly in recent years when the competition has heated up - Manchester United and Chelsea among the heavyweight sides to miss out this time around - but that safety net has now surely been pulled away. Arsenal trail fourth-placed City by seven points after playing one game fewer, while Man United are also better placed on 60 points and ready to pounce on any slip-ups.

2.26pm The Gunners last finished outside the top four in 1995-96, the year before Wenger took charge, but that is looking increasingly likely to change this time around. Wenger may have won this competition six times and triumphed in the Premier League on three occasions, yet supporters are growing frustrated by the lack of constant success. All the Frenchman truly has to fall back on - and this is something that is hard to argue with - is the fact that he has repeatedly qualified for the Champions League.

2.24pm A huge afternoon ahead in the English capital for both of these underperforming sides, then, as they look to end a disappointing campaign on the whole with some silverware. Arsenal are currently sitting seventh in the Premier League and now relying on the FA Cup to save their season, while Man City are better placed in the top four - their minimum target in Guardiola's first year at the Etihad Stadium helm.

2.22pm There was talk of Gabriel Jesus returning to Manchester City's squad for today's match, having made a remarkable recover from a fractured metatarsal injury inside a couple of months, but he is now eyeing Thursday's Manchester derby. Sergio Aguero, with 29 goals to his name in all competitions this term, is therefore the man tasked with leading the line, as both teams go with unchanged starting lineups from last time out. © SilverHub

2.20pm Wenger is without a few fringe players this afternoon, including Lucas Perez and David Ospina, but there is at least a place on the bench for fitness concern Danny Welbeck. Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott provide attacking support if required, and there is also a place among the subs for wing-back options Kieran Gibbs and Hector Bellerin. City have Raheem Sterling among their deputies, no doubt frustrated to miss out, while Fabian Delph and Ikechi Iheanacho are also involved in the matchday 18.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Welbeck, Iwobi MANCHESTER CITY: Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Kolarov, Delph, Iheanacho

2.16pm A big call was made by Guardiola last weekend when sticking with Claudio Bravo between the sticks, and he was 'rewarded' by a first save made by the Chilean in a good few months. These two sides boast a number of high-quality stars, particularly in the attacking ranks, but this may be a shootout between top scorers Aguero and Sanchez. The former has 29 goals to his name this term, while his Arsenal counterpart - fielded all across the frontline - has six fewer.

2.14pm Raheem Sterling will be particularly disappointed to have been overlooked for selection, having also been left out on the South Coast last weekend, but Leroy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are instead selected to provide attacking support for leading forward - and still arguably the undisputed star of this City side - Sergio Aguero. There is no John Stones for a second match running, but he is expected to be back for the Manchester derby four days from now.

2.12pm It is a similar story for the Citizens, who themselves go with an unchanged XI from their last outing - a 3-0 win at Southampton eight days ago. No real reason for Guardiola to tweak things on the back of that performance, which was arguably his side's finest on their travels since he took charge of the club. It means that City will go with a hybrid 4-2-3-1 formation, though Yaya Toure will likely be the one player to remain deep in midfield.

2.10pm Olivier Giroud is the man to lead the attack for the Gunners once more, retaining his place over Danny Welbeck who passed a late fitness test on a toe injury but is also among the subs today. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil remain the two stellar names in this Arsenal side, occupying a role just off the lone striker, while Aaron Ramsey - talked up massively by his manager on the eve of this game - partners Granit Xhaka in the engine room.

2.08pm So after going 20 years without using a three-man backline, Wenger has now used it twice in the space of the week. It is an unchanged side from last Monday's 2-1 win at the Riverside Stadium, meaning that Rob Holding again fills in for the injured Shkodran Mustafi, while Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel Paulista start alongside him. The biggest decision Wenger had to make was whether to recall Hector Bellerin, though that is not the case as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is at right wing-back.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the Gunners, manager Arsene Wenger has decided to stick with his three-at-the-back experiment. It appeared to be a ploy to reinvent himself when springing the surprise system against Middlesbrough, answering his growing number of critics, but using it against Man City is a different matter entirely. It is very much make-or-break time for the Frenchman, though, and it goes without saying that this Arsenal side had become fare too stale.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo; Navas, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure, Fernandinho; De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero

2.02pm That is not to say that the pressure is not on the Citizens, too, as boss Pep Guardiola admitted this week that the club's ambitious owners will not be happy to have gone an entire campaign without silverware added to the collection. We already know one of the sides that will compete in the final next month, with Chelsea overcoming Tottenham Hotspur a little under 24 hours ago in a real thriller to remain on course for a domestic double.