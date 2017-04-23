Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is relishing his return to Wembley having previously won the Champions League title at the stadium as both a player and manager.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he is looking forward to returning to Wembley when his side take on Arsenal in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Spaniard has enjoyed two of the greatest moments of his career both as a player and as a manager at the stadium, winning the Champions League there with Barcelona in 1992 before steering the club to the same title at the same ground in 2011.

Guardiola now has his sights set on more success as he aims to mark his first season in English football with a trophy, but he insists that his plans for the future will not be affected whether City win or lose against the Gunners.

"Wembley in my life has been so important in terms of football. We were able to win the first Champions League when Ronald Koeman made a fantastic goal against the Sampdoria of (Roberto) Mancini. The second one, we beat one of the best teams in the world in Manchester United at Wembley and, especially the way we played, always I will remember in my heart," he told reporters.

"We made an outstanding performance in all senses. We played 25 minutes in the second half I will never forget. Wembley is an important part of my life. Going back there will always be special. There are still a lot of things to fight for - to reach one final and then after to finish in the Champions League for next season.

"Winning titles (trophies) helps you to win confidence that the club is able to do great things, winning titles gives you the the self-confidence to know you are good enough. But what we have to do in the next years - nothing changes if we win or don't win this title."

Guardiola has won at least one piece of silverware in all of his previous seasons as a manager.