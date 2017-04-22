New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City considering bid for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester City are reportedly looking to hijack Manchester United's bid for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 13:03 UK

Manchester City have decided to launch a bid for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The France forward is one of the most highly-rated players in world football and is believed to be on the radar of most of Europe's top teams.

Manchester United are said to be the club who want Griezmann the most, with Jose Mourinho thought to have placed the attacker at the top of his transfer wishlist.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Pep Guardiola is eager to sign the 26-year-old as a strike partner for Gabriel Jesus and potential replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Griezmann, whose release clause reportedly stands at £75m, has scored 26 goals in 50 games for club and country this season.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
 Manchester United speedster Marouane Fellaini in full flight during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
 Ex Liverpool striker Ian Rush during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield on October 5, 2013
Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
