Manchester City have decided to launch a bid for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, according to reports.

The France forward is one of the most highly-rated players in world football and is believed to be on the radar of most of Europe's top teams.

Manchester United are said to be the club who want Griezmann the most, with Jose Mourinho thought to have placed the attacker at the top of his transfer wishlist.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Pep Guardiola is eager to sign the 26-year-old as a strike partner for Gabriel Jesus and potential replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Griezmann, whose release clause reportedly stands at £75m, has scored 26 goals in 50 games for club and country this season.