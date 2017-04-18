New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal to push Alexis Sanchez towards Paris Saint-Germain?

Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsenal will reportedly look to sell Alexis Sanchez to Paris Saint-Germain - rather than another Premier League club - should he not sign a new deal.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Arsenal have reportedly decided that they would prefer Alexis Sanchez to move to Paris Saint-Germain should he leave the Gunners in the summer.

The club's star player has just 14 months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium, and there are no signs that he wants to commit his future to Arsene Wenger's side.

Many of European football's biggest clubs have been credited with an interest in the Chilean, but Wenger and the North London outfit would naturally like to keep him away from their Premier League rivals.

According to The Sun, PSG have the funds to offer the most lucrative deal to Arsenal, and they will allegedly be tempted to allow Sanchez to leave for the Ligue 1 giants should they offer £50m.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City could potentially match that bid, but it appears that Arsenal will do everything they can to prevent the 28-year-old remaining in England, should he not wish to stay with them.

Sanchez has scored 23 goals in 42 appearances for Arsenal during the current campaign.

