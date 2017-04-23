Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Team News: Arsenal, Manchester City unchanged ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash

Alexis Sanchez and Yaya Toure during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City make any changes to their respective starting line-ups ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City have made any changes to their respective starting line-ups ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsene Wenger opted for a 3-4-3 formation in their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday and the Frenchman has decided to keep a three-man defence, with Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding playing in front of Petr Cech.

Likewise, Man City's last outing was a 3-0 away thrashing of Southampton, convincing Pep Guardiola to keep faith with the players who started the Premier League fixture, meaning Vincent Kompany starts again.

The Citizens' attack is composed of Leroy Sane, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, so Raheem Sterling has to make do with a place on the bench once again.

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud
Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Welbeck, Iwobi

Manchester City: Bravo, Navas, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Kolarov, Delph, Iheanacho

Follow all the action from Wembley with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Live Commentary: Arsenal 0-0 Manchester City
 Alexis Sanchez and Yaya Toure during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Team News: Arsenal, Manchester City unchanged ahead of FA Cup semi-final clash
 Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017
Pep Guardiola looking forward to "special" Wembley return
