Neither Arsenal nor Manchester City have made any changes to their respective starting line-ups ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Arsene Wenger opted for a 3-4-3 formation in their 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on Monday and the Frenchman has decided to keep a three-man defence, with Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding playing in front of Petr Cech.

Likewise, Man City's last outing was a 3-0 away thrashing of Southampton, convincing Pep Guardiola to keep faith with the players who started the Premier League fixture, meaning Vincent Kompany starts again.

The Citizens' attack is composed of Leroy Sane, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, so Raheem Sterling has to make do with a place on the bench once again.

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Walcott, Welbeck, Iwobi

Manchester City: Bravo, Navas, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Kolarov, Delph, Iheanacho

