Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Hojbjerg (31'), Davis (37'), Soares (41')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Kompany (55'), Sane (77'), Aguero (80')

Claude Puel: 'Southampton were not good enough against Manchester City'

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that his side did not deserve anything from their 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 20:20 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted that his side were not good enough during their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City this afternoon.

The Saints matched their visitors in a tight first half, but second-half strikes from Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero took the game beyond the home side as City ultimately cruised to all three points.

Puel had no complaints with the final score, claiming that nerves in possession may have been a reason behind his side's below-par performance.

"In the second half they scored two goals on the counter-attack, but I thought we could have done better today. We simply did not play well enough against this team, nervous with the ball," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a disappointment because we can do better, we can create better opportunities. We did not have enough today, we were not sufficient. It was not a good day for us, but congratulations to Manchester City.

"Today, we have them too many opportunities. Against good teams we have to show our best qualities, to defend well and show better organisation."

The defeat leaves Southampton ninth in the Premier League table.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
