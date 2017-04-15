Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-3
Man CityManchester City

Hojbjerg (31'), Davis (37'), Soares (41')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Kompany (55'), Sane (77'), Aguero (80')

Pep Guardiola: 'Win over Southampton is so important'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks up the importance of his side's 3-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 20:07 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked up the importance of his side's 3-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's this evening.

The visitors struggled to find a way through during an uneventful first half, but goals from Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero after the interval fired City up to third place.

The result means that seven points now separate City from fifth place, and Guardiola acknowledged that it is another step towards their goal of qualifying for the Champions League.

"Congratulations to the team, especially the way we played. We were able finally to make 15, 20, 25 passes in a row. Up front we could be better but our quality of play meant we had control. This result is so important for our qualification for the Champions League," he told BBC Sport.

"Every manager Vincent Kompany has played under knows what an important player he is. Finally, in recent games he has played he has delivered performances and hopefully he can stay fit. I want him fit enough to play every week - he has suffered for a long periods but he is a real, real central defender.

"In the first half we controlled the game but Southampton were good out wide. But after we scored they had to press us and so we were able to find our passes between the lines much easier. And with players like Kompany and Silva we have players who can deliver on the counter-attack."

City will drop back down to fourth place in the table should Liverpool avoid defeat at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Kompany "happy" with Man City victory
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City
 Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) celebrates an own goal by Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini during a UEFA Champions League group stage football match between Manchester City and Juventus at the Etihad stadium in Manche
Result: Vincent Kompany inspires Manchester City to victory over Southampton
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton were not good enough against Manchester City'
Guardiola: 'Southampton win is so important'Kompany "happy" with Man City victoryTeam News: Guardiola makes four changes to Man City XIHart wants Torino stay, says MihajlovicGuardiola: 'Aguero more involved in games'
Guardiola: 'Man City lack elite mentality'Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester CityGuardiola impressed by Southampton teamMan City 'to ease pursuit of English stars'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Southampton News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City
 Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) celebrates an own goal by Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini during a UEFA Champions League group stage football match between Manchester City and Juventus at the Etihad stadium in Manche
Result: Vincent Kompany inspires Manchester City to victory over Southampton
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton were not good enough against Manchester City'
Guardiola: 'Southampton win is so important'Kompany "happy" with Man City victoryTeam News: Guardiola makes four changes to Man City XIPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester CityGuardiola impressed by Southampton team
Southampton handed Gabbiadini boostKoeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Clasie hails "unbelievable" ForsterPuel hails Saints' "spirit and attitude"Result: Southampton hang on to win at West Brom
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 