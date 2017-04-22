General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini pleased with recent form for Manchester United

Manchester United speedster Marouane Fellaini in full flight during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says that he is pleased with his recent form for the club having been booed by his own fans earlier in the campaign.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 14:58 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has said that he is pleased with his recent form having been criticised by his own fans at times this season.

The 29-year-old was booed when coming off the bench earlier in the campaign, but manager Jose Mourinho has kept faith with the Belgian and even handed him the captain's armband for the victory at Sunderland earlier this month.

Fellaini has made 41 appearances for United across all competitions this season - his best tally since joining the club in 2013 - and he is happy with the standard of his performances over the past few weeks.

"I feel like I have been playing well in the last few games. When the manager puts me in the team, I give absolutely everything for the cause. I have confidence in the manager and the staff," he told the club's official website.

"I'm confident, I know what I can do, so I feel good in my mind and my body. I keep going and keep working hard and, when I get a chance to play, I always try to do well."

United take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday knowing that victory would temporarily lift them to within one point of the Champions League places.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?
>
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Manchester United are best side we've faced this season'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United speedster Marouane Fellaini in full flight during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Marouane Fellaini pleased with recent form for Manchester United
Dyche: 'Rooney still a top-class player'Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar?Mourinho to ask for Varane, Morata?Man City to move for Antoine Griezmann?Scholes: 'Rashford could emulate Neymar'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to miss rest of 2017'Preview: Burnley vs. Manchester UnitedBarton free to face Manchester UnitedWilkins: 'Rooney deserves more respect'Heaton: 'Leaving United best decision I've made'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Watford33118143752-1541
10Southampton31117133740-340
11Stoke CityStoke34109153749-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
13Bournemouth34108164763-1638
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Swansea CitySwansea3494213868-3031
18Hull City3487193467-3331
19Middlesbrough33412172341-1824
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 