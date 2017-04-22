Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says that he is pleased with his recent form for the club having been booed by his own fans earlier in the campaign.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has said that he is pleased with his recent form having been criticised by his own fans at times this season.

The 29-year-old was booed when coming off the bench earlier in the campaign, but manager Jose Mourinho has kept faith with the Belgian and even handed him the captain's armband for the victory at Sunderland earlier this month.

Fellaini has made 41 appearances for United across all competitions this season - his best tally since joining the club in 2013 - and he is happy with the standard of his performances over the past few weeks.

"I feel like I have been playing well in the last few games. When the manager puts me in the team, I give absolutely everything for the cause. I have confidence in the manager and the staff," he told the club's official website.

"I'm confident, I know what I can do, so I feel good in my mind and my body. I keep going and keep working hard and, when I get a chance to play, I always try to do well."

United take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday knowing that victory would temporarily lift them to within one point of the Champions League places.