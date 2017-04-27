Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola takes aim at Antonio Conte following the Italian's 'money doesn't buy you success' claim.

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Antonio Conte after the Chelsea manager took a swipe at Manchester City by claiming that money does not buy success.

The Italian, on course for a domestic double in his first season at Stamford Bridge, spent £85m during last summer's transfer window - around £80m less than the Citizens.

Speaking earlier this week, Conte said that "it's not always about who spends more money who wins", specifically referencing both Manchester clubs, but Guardiola was quick to point out that Chelsea have also spent heavily to bolster their squad in the past.

"I agree with you. I played with Barcelona and won the Champions League with eight guys growing from the academy," he told reporters. "Zero cost to win the Champions League, that's happened.

"But all the clubs are going to spend a lot of money and you cannot forget all the players that Chelsea have that cost a lot of money. People think that just City spend money, but all the clubs around the world, in Spain, Germany, England and Italy, they spend a lot of money. This summer it is going to happen again."

Guardiola's City side trail Chelsea by 14 points in the Premier League, having played one game fewer, and are now left battling for a top-four finish.