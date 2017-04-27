Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Daley Blind "confident" playing at centre-back for Manchester derby

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Daley Blind insists that he is ready to play at centre-back again for Manchester United in Thursday's derby against Manchester City.
Daley Blind has insisted that he feels "confident" slotting in at centre-back ahead of Manchester United's derby clash against Manchester City on Thursday.

The Dutchman was named alongside Eric Bailly for last weekend's 2-0 victory over Burnley, and the duo may have to resume their partnership for the visit to the Etihad Stadium.

Jose Mourinho has a hoard of defensive injuries, with Marcos Rojo out for the rest of the season, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still out of action.

"I think we have a good understanding in spite of the language [difference] but I think it went very well [against Burnley] and we played particularly well," Blind told MUTV.

"I played [at centre back] a lot of times last season and I feel confident in the position, I feel good in the position and feel comfortable. I'm happy to play there again and of course everybody knows me, I play where the manager needs me, and I just want to play like anybody else."

United will move into the top four if they seal a victory over City in two days' time.

