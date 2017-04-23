Apr 23, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Lowton (65'), Hendrick (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Martial (21'), Rooney (39')
Rooney (88')

Ander Herrera dedicates win to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo

Manchester United duo Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera celebrate after their EFL Cup final win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera dedicates his side's 2-0 win over Burnley to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo after they both suffered serious knee injuries.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Monday, April 24, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has dedicated Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley to injured duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

Ibrahimovic and Rojo both face lengthy spells on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments during the Europa League win over Anderlecht in midweek, prompting United to warm up wearing shirts with their names on for the trip to Turf Moor.

Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney stepped up in Ibrahimovic's absence to steer United to all three points, and Herrera was pleased to have won the game for his stricken teammates.

"I am happy that we could dedicate this victory to Ibra and Marcos. They are now having bad moments. Ibra because he is 35 and has won everything and played at the highest level for 15 or 16 years and now it is the first time he gets a really bad injury and so we are really sad for him," he told reporters.

"For Marcos, only because he was in the best moment of his career. He was very focused on what he was doing. For me, at the moment he was one of the best centre-backs in the world. Very difficult to beat him, every duel he won, every tackle he won. He has to know that he can be back as good as he was. He is my friend and I will try to be very, very close to him to support him and help him.

"It is very important that not only the strikers who are playing more minutes to score but everyone who plays has to give some goals. They did it fantastic today. It was the first game Anthony has played as striker this season and he was fantastic. He held the ball up, he gave solutions for the team and scored a fantastic goal.

"Same as Wazza and Martial, Daley (Blind) was not playing every game but he was fantastic today. He is not the tallest, he is not the strongest but he is one of the smartest I have ever played with. He gives us a lot of things."

The win leaves United fifth in the Premier League table, now just one point off the Champions League places.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
