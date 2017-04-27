Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Paul Pogba ruled out of Manchester derby

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of Thursday's derby showdown with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of the derby showdown with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The world-record signing had been rated as doubtful after limping off against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, and it has now been confirmed that he will play no part against his club's city rivals.

Manager Jose Mourinho revealed the news at his pre-match press conference, although he said that Pogba's midfield teammate Ander Herrera would be fit to take his place in the team.

Since returning to United in the summer, Pogba has been used 47 times in all competitions, while he has played the most minutes of any outfield player for United in the Premier League this season.

His absence comes just days after both Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were ruled out for the rest of the season with serious knee injuries.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalry
>
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Gary Neville reveals his choice for next Manchester United captain
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'tells David de Gea he can leave Manchester United this summer'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho unsure on Zlatan Ibrahimovic future
Paul Pogba ruled out of Manchester derbyGuardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryJames 'wants Manchester United move'Rashford vows to stay groundedMan Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'
Antoine Griezmann 'perfect' for UnitedMourinho: 'Derby not about Guardiola rivalry'Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to United move'Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic futureMourinho: 'This is just the start for United'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 