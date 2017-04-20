Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-1
Anderlecht
Mkhitaryan (10'), Rashford (107')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hanni (32')
Tielemans (11'), Appiah (97')

Jose Mourinho delighted with Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford attitude

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho says that he is happy with the mentality of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the mentality of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford after their Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht.

Rashford struck the winner in extra time to send United through 3-2 on aggregate following Thursday night's 2-1 second-leg win, while Shaw impressed in his 120-minute performance at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss said that he was delighted with Shaw playing through the pain barrier, and also claimed that Rashford's attitude is the reason he has been played so much despite a dry spell in front of goal before this month.

"I always trust the players with special mentality," Mourinho told Sky Sports News. "Always trust them. Luke Shaw did something new today, it means a lot for me.

"After 90 minutes, before I know that I have to change Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], he had cramp, I had Ashley Young ready to come on, and he told me I'm going to play for 30 minutes with cramps, no problem. He said if you need to make a change in another position I am ready for it.

"These kind of things make me trust the players. There are technical aspects, but the mentality is the reason why I kept Marcus on the team all the time, because of that.

"At the performance level, he was months without scoring, but my trust on the boy is always based on his mentality. We have great examples of fighters, with the right mentality."

Man United will learn their semi-final opponent in Friday's Europa League draw at noon BST, with Celta Vigo, Lyon and Ajax joining the Premier League outfit in the pot.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho fears for Ibrahimovic, Rojo
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Young, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-1 Anderlecht - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Result: Marcus Rashford sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals
Mourinho delighted with Shaw, Rashford attitudeMourinho fears for Ibrahimovic, RojoCarrick: 'We did what we had to'Report: Tottenham enter Keane bidding warTeam News: Ibrahimovic back as United make five changes
Video: Anderlecht train in Manchester parkFellaini expecting "tough" Anderlecht testAnderlecht boss targets "perfect" performanceReal Madrid to bid £60m for De Gea?Chelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of the Year
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 