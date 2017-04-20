Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-1
Anderlecht
Mkhitaryan (10'), Rashford (107')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hanni (32')
Tielemans (11'), Appiah (97')

Luke Shaw: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic optimistic over injury'

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw reveals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was "in good spirits" despite picking up an injury during the Europa League win over Anderlecht.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "optimistic" over the injury he sustained during Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht.

The 35-year-old was forced off in the dying stages of normal time at Old Trafford after landing awkwardly, and manager Jose Mourinho admitted after the match that he is fearing the worst.

However, Shaw revealed that Ibrahimovic was up and walking in the dressing room and is hopeful that the injury is not too serious.

"I knew it did not look so good on television, but he seems to be in good spirits," the left-back told Sportbladet.

"He walked around in the dressing room. I do not know the extent of his injury, of course, but I saw him in there and he was optimistic. Hopefully it is not too bad for him. We hope it is not too serious and he seems okay."

Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals across all competitions for United this season, but is unlikely to feature in Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
