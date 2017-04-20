Apr 20, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho prepared for bad news over Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo injuries

Jose Mourinho is not optimistic about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo after they picked up injuries in Manchester United's win against Anderlecht on Thursday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed fears over the knee injuries suffered by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo in Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic, 35, landed awkwardly when challenging for the ball, while Rojo, 27, was replaced on 23 minutes after colliding with a visiting player.

Mourinho told BT Sport after the 2-1 win at Old Trafford: "I don't think they are easy injuries, but I prefer to wait for all the tests to be done tomorrow.

"I want to wait. My feeling is not great for both. I want to be optimistic, but I'm not. I can't say any more than that, I am not a doctor. But the news is fairly negative I think."

Man United will learn their semi-final opponent in Friday's Europa League draw at noon BST, with Celta Vigo, Lyon and Ajax joining the Premier League outfit in the pot.

