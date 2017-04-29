Michael Carrick believes that Manchester United's lengthy injury list, combined with a tricky and congested fixture list, is "no excuse" to do badly.

Sunday's Premier League clash with Swansea City is United's ninth game in April, with a minimum of seven more fixtures to follow in the next 22 days.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured, while Marouane Fellaini is serving a three-game ban for headbutting Sergio Aguero in the goalless draw against Manchester City.

Carrick told Sky Sports News: "It's not ideal. We'll have to be ready for Sunday. It's what we do and it's what we're here for. It is no excuse.

"Credit to the boys. It's never easy when you've got injuries - especially to key players. Everyone's done a terrific job and shown how important the squad is."

United could have an extra game on top of their remaining eight if they reach the Europa League final.