Michael Carrick says Manchester United injury list "no excuse" to do badly

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick believes that Manchester United's lengthy injury list, combined with a tricky and congested fixture list, is "no excuse" to do badly.
Michael Carrick has claimed that Manchester United's lengthy injury list, combined with a tricky fixture list, is "no excuse" to do badly.

Sunday's Premier League clash with Swansea City is United's ninth game in April, with a minimum of seven more fixtures to follow in the next 22 days.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Juan Mata, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured, while Marouane Fellaini is serving a three-game ban for headbutting Sergio Aguero in the goalless draw against Manchester City.

Carrick told Sky Sports News: "It's not ideal. We'll have to be ready for Sunday. It's what we do and it's what we're here for. It is no excuse.

"Credit to the boys. It's never easy when you've got injuries - especially to key players. Everyone's done a terrific job and shown how important the squad is."

United could have an extra game on top of their remaining eight if they reach the Europa League final.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
