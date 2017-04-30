Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Swansea City from Old Trafford.
Top-four chasing Man United stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 24 games when they drew 0-0 away to Manchester City on Thursday night.
As for Swansea, the Welsh outfit ended a run of three straight defeats when they beat Stoke City 2-0 last weekend, but Paul Clement's side remain in the relegation zone on 31 points.
Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.
11.10amTEAMS!
UNITED: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Blind, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Rooney, Martial; Rashford
SWA: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Kingsley; Britton, Ki, Carroll; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Ayew
11.07amIndeed, Man United ran out 2-1 winners in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford last season, while they recorded a 3-1 victory when they travelled to the Liberty Stadium earlier in the 2016-17 campaign. Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news...
11.04amThis afternoon will be the 29th meeting between Man United and Swansea, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head 13 wins to Swansea's 10, while the remaining five fixtures have finished level. Between August 2014 and August 2015, Swansea actually won three straight Premier League games against the Red Devils, but the 20-time English champions have won their last two against the Welsh outfit.
11.01amMorning all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome struggling Swansea City. Both of these teams are in need of the points, but for very different reasons. Indeed, Man United are pressing for a top-four finish, while Swansea are desperately attempting to stay in the Premier League. Stay tuned for all of the action right here!