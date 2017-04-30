Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Swansea City from Old Trafford.

Top-four chasing Man United stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 24 games when they drew 0-0 away to Manchester City on Thursday night.

As for Swansea, the Welsh outfit ended a run of three straight defeats when they beat Stoke City 2-0 last weekend, but Paul Clement's side remain in the relegation zone on 31 points.

Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.