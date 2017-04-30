Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Swansea City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Swansea City from Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 11:08 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Swansea City from Old Trafford.

Top-four chasing Man United stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 24 games when they drew 0-0 away to Manchester City on Thursday night.

As for Swansea, the Welsh outfit ended a run of three straight defeats when they beat Stoke City 2-0 last weekend, but Paul Clement's side remain in the relegation zone on 31 points.

Follow our live minute-by-minute commentary of the action below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
11.10amTEAMS!

UNITED: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Blind, Shaw; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Rooney, Martial; Rashford

SWA: Fabianski; Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Kingsley; Britton, Ki, Carroll; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Ayew


11.07amIndeed, Man United ran out 2-1 winners in the corresponding fixture at Old Trafford last season, while they recorded a 3-1 victory when they travelled to the Liberty Stadium earlier in the 2016-17 campaign. Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news...

11.04amThis afternoon will be the 29th meeting between Man United and Swansea, and it is Man United that lead the head-to-head 13 wins to Swansea's 10, while the remaining five fixtures have finished level. Between August 2014 and August 2015, Swansea actually won three straight Premier League games against the Red Devils, but the 20-time English champions have won their last two against the Welsh outfit.

11.01amMorning all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from Old Trafford as Manchester United welcome struggling Swansea City. Both of these teams are in need of the points, but for very different reasons. Indeed, Man United are pressing for a top-four finish, while Swansea are desperately attempting to stay in the Premier League. Stay tuned for all of the action right here!

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Swansea City
 Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates as he scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Parc des Princes on March 12, 2014
Manchester United 'increasingly confident of signing Marquinhos'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart 'open to joining Manchester United next season'
Carrick: 'Injury list no excuse for failure'Klopp tells Mourinho to stop complainingMourinho: 'Injury problems a blessing'Wilfried Zaha: 'Man United criticism hurt'Toure: 'Man United need to be more attacking'
Fellaini given written warning by FAPreview: Man Utd vs. SwanseaTorunarigha: 'Man United move is my dream'Mourinho: 'Man Utd missing trust, fight'Mourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clash
> Manchester United Homepage
More Swansea City News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Swansea City
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho rules Paul Pogba out of Swansea City clash
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Swansea City
Clement: 'Swansea have turned a corner'Carroll: 'Swansea will fight to the end'Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'Result: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for Swansea
Live Commentary: Swansea 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedLlorente: 'Swansea must recover confidence'Clement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'Clement: 'Swansea have missed Williams'Clement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 