Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says that he is "very proud" of his side after their 2-0 win over Stoke City.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that his side now have "momentum" in their fight against relegation following their 2-0 victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

The Welsh side had suffered defeats in five of their last six games prior to today's encounter with Mark Hughes's side, but goals from Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll ensured that they took all three points at the Liberty.

A victory for Hull City meant that Clement's side remained in the relegation zone, however, two points from safety with four games of their season remaining.

"I am very proud of the team today," Clement told Match of the Day. "I am happy for our supporters as well. We have struggled in the last few games at a crucial stage of the season.

"I thought it was a must-win game and Hull have won and it was absolutely right.

"If the gap had gone to five points with four to play the task would have been very difficult.

"Nothing changed between us and Hull but what has changed is we have got momentum now. We played terrific. We rode our luck but overall deserved to win and can look forward."

Next up for Swansea is a tough trip to Manchester United on April 30.