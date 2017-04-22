Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-0
StokeStoke City
Llorente (10'), Carroll (70')
Carroll (45'), Naughton (61')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Martins Indi (63'), Crouch (90')

Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement says that he is "very proud" of his side after their 2-0 win over Stoke City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 18:53 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that his side now have "momentum" in their fight against relegation following their 2-0 victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

The Welsh side had suffered defeats in five of their last six games prior to today's encounter with Mark Hughes's side, but goals from Fernando Llorente and Tom Carroll ensured that they took all three points at the Liberty.

A victory for Hull City meant that Clement's side remained in the relegation zone, however, two points from safety with four games of their season remaining.

"I am very proud of the team today," Clement told Match of the Day. "I am happy for our supporters as well. We have struggled in the last few games at a crucial stage of the season.

"I thought it was a must-win game and Hull have won and it was absolutely right.

"If the gap had gone to five points with four to play the task would have been very difficult.

"Nothing changed between us and Hull but what has changed is we have got momentum now. We played terrific. We rode our luck but overall deserved to win and can look forward."

Next up for Swansea is a tough trip to Manchester United on April 30.

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Downing apologises to Boro fans
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Fernando Llorente, Tom Carroll, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Giannelli Imbula and Bafetimbi Gomis in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'
 Tom Carroll in action for Swansea on December 20, 2014
Result: Swansea City boosted in survival fight with victory over Stoke City
Team News: Llorente passed fit for SwanseaLlorente: 'Swansea must recover confidence'Clement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'Clement: 'Swansea have missed Williams'Clement confirms Swansea interest in Terry
Clement: 'Players have not responded well'Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?Llorente: 'Stoke match is must-win'Clement: 'Stoke fixture club's biggest in years'
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 