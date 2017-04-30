Paul Clement is in a confident mood ahead of Swansea City's weekend trip to Old Trafford, claiming that his side 'put things right' by beating Stoke City last time out.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that victory over Stoke City has given him confidence that his side have what it takes to avoid the drop.

The Swans ended a six-game winless run, seeing them take one point from a possible 18 on offer, by securing a 2-0 triumph at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Clement believes that a 'corner has been turned' after his players showed that they can handle the pressure of a relegation battle, as he prepares for Sunday's showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"The players showed against Stoke that they can perform even when the anxiety and pressure is high," he told reporters. "I thought they coped really well with the pressure that comes with a must-win game, and that gives me a lot of confidence. Maybe I wouldn't have been confident if we hadn't got a result as well as a good performance last weekend.

"But I think what happened against Stoke has given us all confidence that we have turned a corner. We have four games to go, two away and two at home. The players are confident and I am confident that we can go and pick up valuable points in all of them.

"We hadn't been performing well before Stoke. The bad run we had lasted a lot longer than we would have liked. But we put that right against Stoke with our performance and our application and, as I say, I hope now we have turned the corner."

Swansea are two points adrift of 17th-placed Hull City heading into the final four games of the Premier League season.