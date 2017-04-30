Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have turned a corner'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Paul Clement is in a confident mood ahead of Swansea City's weekend trip to Old Trafford, claiming that his side 'put things right' by beating Stoke City last time out.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that victory over Stoke City has given him confidence that his side have what it takes to avoid the drop.

The Swans ended a six-game winless run, seeing them take one point from a possible 18 on offer, by securing a 2-0 triumph at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Clement believes that a 'corner has been turned' after his players showed that they can handle the pressure of a relegation battle, as he prepares for Sunday's showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"The players showed against Stoke that they can perform even when the anxiety and pressure is high," he told reporters. "I thought they coped really well with the pressure that comes with a must-win game, and that gives me a lot of confidence. Maybe I wouldn't have been confident if we hadn't got a result as well as a good performance last weekend.

"But I think what happened against Stoke has given us all confidence that we have turned a corner. We have four games to go, two away and two at home. The players are confident and I am confident that we can go and pick up valuable points in all of them.

"We hadn't been performing well before Stoke. The bad run we had lasted a lot longer than we would have liked. But we put that right against Stoke with our performance and our application and, as I say, I hope now we have turned the corner."

Swansea are two points adrift of 17th-placed Hull City heading into the final four games of the Premier League season.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Read Next:
Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have turned a corner'
 Tom Carroll in action for Swansea on December 20, 2014
Tom Carroll: 'Swansea City will fight to the end for top-flight survival'
 Swansea City manager Paul Clement watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'
Result: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedLlorente: 'Swansea must recover confidence'Clement: 'Swansea up for relegation battle'
Clement: 'Swansea have missed Williams'Clement confirms Swansea interest in TerryClement: 'Players have not responded well'Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Swansea to consider bid for John Terry?
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 