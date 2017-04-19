Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'

New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Swansea City attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson is a summer transfer target for Southampton.
Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Swansea City attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has scored eight times and registered 11 assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the Swans this term, although the Welsh outfit are still locked in a relegation battle approaching the business end of the campaign.

Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the Iceland international, but according to Sky Sports News, Southampton have identified Sigurdsson as a priority signing in this summer's transfer window.

It is widely thought that Sigurdsson's future at Swansea depends on whether the club survive relegation from the Premier League this season.

As it stands, Paul Clement's side are 18th in the Premier League table on 28 points, two points behind 17th-place Hull City ahead of this weekend's home game with Stoke City.

