Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
A report claims that Everton face a fight to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:19 UK

Everton will reportedly face a fight to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City at the end of the season.

It is understood that the Toffees tried to sign the Iceland international both last summer and in the January transfer window, but Swansea managed to rebuff the interest.

According to the Liverpool Echo, if Swansea are relegated from the Premier League this season then Sigurdsson will depart the Liberty Stadium, but if the Welsh club survive, the 27-year-old could decide to remain with Paul Clement's team.

Sigurdsson, who has eight Premier League goals this season, previously struggled for football at Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Swansea, and it is understood that the midfielder wants assurances over playing time before he will consider a move away.

Swansea are currently 17th in the Premier League table, three points clear of 18th-place Hull City.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Your Comments
