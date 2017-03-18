Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Mawson (31' og.), Afobe (72')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sung-Yeung (40'), Cork (77')

Benik Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victory

Benik Afobe celebrates after the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe insists that he is not concerned whether he is awarded with the opening goal during his side's 2-0 victory over Swansea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 19:47 UK

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has said that he is happy to be able to help the team win games in the Premier League again having started three games on the bounce for the first time this season.

An injury to Callum Wilson has increased Afobe's first-team chances in recent weeks, and he rewarded Eddie Howe's faith in him with a match-winning performance during Bournemouth's 2-0 victory over Swansea City this evening.

Afobe played a big role in the opener, which will officially go down as an Alfie Mawson own goal, and also scored his side's second as they won back-to-back games for the first time in more than a year to climb nine points clear of the relegation zone.

"For me doesn't matter [if I am awarded the first goal]. It is about the team," he told BT Sport.

"We have got back to back Premier League wins and now we can enjoy the international break and look forward to Southampton. All round, we are happy.

"Only six months ago I was not used in some games. I had to keep working hard and this is the first time this season I have started three games in a row. I have to keep working hard and when called upon score some goals and help the team."

Today's match also saw Bournemouth keep their first clean sheet in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

