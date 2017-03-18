Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 16:33 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries ended a run of eight games without a win last weekend when picking up three valuable points against West Ham United, but they are still not yet safe from danger.

Swansea tasted defeat to fellow strugglers Hull City in their last outing, meanwhile - a first real setback since the turn of the year after winning five of their previous eight games.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on the South Coast with our extensive updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
4.34pmTEAM NEWS!

BOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, King, Pugh, Afobe

SWANSEA CITY XI: Fabianski, Fernandez, Kingsley, Mawson, Ki, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Ayew, Sigurdsson, Llorente


4.32pmThe hosts head into this match on the back of a priceless win over West Ham United last weekend, putting an end to their eight-game winless run thanks to a dramatic victory over the Hammers. Swansea's recent good luck come to a halt on Humberside, meanwhile, as two second-half goals saw Hull City claim all three points to ensure that things remain incredibly tight in the bottom third of the division.

4.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium. This match pits together two teams trying to climb clear of danger, with the Cherries currently best placed to do so as they sit three points ahead of their opponents and will breath a little easier if they can make it back-to-back wins today.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Eddie Howe looking to build on momentum
>
View our homepages for Eddie Howe, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Eddie Howe looking to build on Bournemouth momentum
 Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter goes down injured during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Harry Arter a doubt for Bournemouth
Howe surprised by Wilshere England snubFernando Llorente fit to face BournemouthMings 'bemused with Rojo decision'Bournemouth keen on reunion with Ake?Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'
Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'Eddie Howe 'relieved' with Hammers winKing: "I could have had four or five"Result: King hat-trick dethrones West HamTeam News: Francis returns for Bournemouth
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Swansea City News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Eddie Howe looking to build on Bournemouth momentum
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth
Paul Clement: "No need to panic"Montero "determined" to help save SwansSwansea 'sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen'Angel Rangel reveals broken metatarsalSilva, Clement unhappy with state of pitch
Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'Result: Niasse brace earns Hull vital win over SwanseaTeam News: Davies on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happenedGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28214358213767
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148748301850
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke29910103341-837
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
12Burnley2995153142-1132
13Watford2887133348-1531
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
18Hull City2966172655-2924
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 