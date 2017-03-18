Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries ended a run of eight games without a win last weekend when picking up three valuable points against West Ham United, but they are still not yet safe from danger.

Swansea tasted defeat to fellow strugglers Hull City in their last outing, meanwhile - a first real setback since the turn of the year after winning five of their previous eight games.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on the South Coast with our extensive updates below.

