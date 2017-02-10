Adam Federici ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

Adam Federici in action during a Bournemouth training session on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his right knee.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Bournemouth have announced that goalkeeper Adam Federici will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old has served as back-up to Artur Boruc so far this season, making just five appearances including two in the Premier League.

The Australian international suffered damage to the cartilage in his right knee during a recent training session and has since undergone surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam. But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness," manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website.

"As a club, we'll be there to support him every step of the way."

Federici becomes the second Bournemouth player to suffer a season-ending knee injury in a little over a week after Callum Wilson was also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Bournemouth Chairman Jeff Mostyn on January 25, 2014
Read Next:
Mostyn admits "frustrating" January window
>
View our homepages for Adam Federici, Artur Boruc, Callum Wilson, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Adam Federici in action during a Bournemouth training session on November 23, 2016
Adam Federici ruled out for rest of season with knee injury
 Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Preview: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Howe not worried about Bournemouth's formMostyn admits "frustrating" January windowEddie Howe given Bournemouth backingGrabban confident Reading can earn promotionSurman: "We have to stick together"
Howe takes positives from Everton thrashingResult: Lukaku hits four as Everton win nine-goal thrillerTeam News: Three changes for EvertonLive Commentary: Everton 6-3 Bournemouth - as it happenedHowe 'heartbroken' over Wilson injury
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version