Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damaged cartilage in his right knee.

The 32-year-old has served as back-up to Artur Boruc so far this season, making just five appearances including two in the Premier League.

The Australian international suffered damage to the cartilage in his right knee during a recent training session and has since undergone surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam. But knowing his character, he will dig deep and work hard to get back to fitness," manager Eddie Howe told the club's official website.

"As a club, we'll be there to support him every step of the way."

Federici becomes the second Bournemouth player to suffer a season-ending knee injury in a little over a week after Callum Wilson was also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.