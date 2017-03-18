Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe urges his side to build on their win over West Ham United when they welcome Swansea City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has talked up the importance of building on their recent upturn in form when they take on relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday.

The Cherries had picked up just one point from six league games before a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United earlier this month, and they backed that result up with a 3-2 triumph over West Ham United last weekend - their first win of 2017.

Bournemouth are now six points clear of the relegation zone, and Howe is confident that his side can continue to keep themselves at arm's length of the bottom three.

"We are confident and we believe in ourselves. The players demonstrated last week the quality we have here. We still have the ability to score goals, which is really crucial at any stage of the season, let alone when you are coming into the final few games, so we believe in each other," he told reporters.

"We enjoyed last week to get that winning feeling back again after so long. Everybody at the club needed it and it backed up the good result we had got at Old Trafford. With so few games to go every game takes on more importance as the season unfolds, so on the back of last weekend's win, we are very keen to keep up that momentum.

"Swansea are compact, organised, hard to beat and their (recent) results have shown that. Paul Clement has come in with a distinctive style and a tactical shape that he has wanted to implement. It seems to have suited the players, so it has made a big impact in terms of how they play. The players look more galvanised by that and more confident now."

Bournemouth are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year.