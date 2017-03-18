Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has made one change to his side ahead of their Premier League meeting with Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.
Midfielder Harry Arter has failed a late fitness test, so he is omitted from the Cherries squad, with Andrew Surman taking his place.
For the visitors, Jordan Ayew is handed a starting role after previously impressing from the bench since joining in January, with Wayne Routledge the man to make way out wide.
Stephen Kingsley and Ki Sung-Yeung also come into the side, while Angel Rangel and Martin Olsson are omitted from the squad.
Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, King, Pugh, Afobe
Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Smith, Wilshere, Ibe, Gradel, Cook
Swansea City: Fabianski, Fernandez, Kingsley, Mawson, Ki, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Ayew, Sigurdsson, Llorente
Subs: Nordtfeldt, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Roberts, Borja, Narsingh
Follow all the action from the South Coast with Sports Mole's live text commentary.