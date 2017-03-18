Harry Arter fails a late fitness test for Bournemouth and is omitted from Eddie Howe's starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Swansea City.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has made one change to his side ahead of their Premier League meeting with Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.

Midfielder Harry Arter has failed a late fitness test, so he is omitted from the Cherries squad, with Andrew Surman taking his place.

For the visitors, Jordan Ayew is handed a starting role after previously impressing from the bench since joining in January, with Wayne Routledge the man to make way out wide.

Stephen Kingsley and Ki Sung-Yeung also come into the side, while Angel Rangel and Martin Olsson are omitted from the squad.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, King, Pugh, Afobe

Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Smith, Wilshere, Ibe, Gradel, Cook

Swansea City: Fabianski, Fernandez, Kingsley, Mawson, Ki, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Ayew, Sigurdsson, Llorente

Subs: Nordtfeldt, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Roberts, Borja, Narsingh

