Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Afobe (31')
HT

Sung-Yeung (40')

Team News: Harry Arter fails late fitness test for Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Harry Arter fails a late fitness test for Bournemouth and is omitted from Eddie Howe's starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Swansea City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 17:02 UK

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has made one change to his side ahead of their Premier League meeting with Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium.

Midfielder Harry Arter has failed a late fitness test, so he is omitted from the Cherries squad, with Andrew Surman taking his place.

For the visitors, Jordan Ayew is handed a starting role after previously impressing from the bench since joining in January, with Wayne Routledge the man to make way out wide.

Stephen Kingsley and Ki Sung-Yeung also come into the side, while Angel Rangel and Martin Olsson are omitted from the squad.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Fraser, King, Pugh, Afobe
Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Smith, Wilshere, Ibe, Gradel, Cook

Swansea City: Fabianski, Fernandez, Kingsley, Mawson, Ki, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Ayew, Sigurdsson, Llorente
Subs: Nordtfeldt, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Roberts, Borja, Narsingh

Follow all the action from the South Coast with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Fernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
12Bournemouth2996144154-1333
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183662-2627
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
