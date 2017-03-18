Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Antonio Conte "pleased" with Diego Costa behaviour

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "pleased" with Diego Costa's discipline despite a number of clashes with Stoke City defenders during his side's 2-1 win.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "pleased" with Diego Costa's discipline despite his striker picking up an early yellow card during this afternoon's 2-1 win over Stoke City.

Costa was embroiled in a running battle with Stoke's defenders throughout the match at the bet365 Stadium, regularly clashing with Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi.

The issue of the Spain international's temperament was raised as he continued to bubble under the surface, particularly after a 17th-minute yellow card for dissent, but Conte was happy to see him keep a lid on his emotions.

"To try to bring a player to be angry and then to react, to commit another foul - it's normal," he told reporters when questioned about Stoke's tactics.

"The great news is that Diego is showing to be a great player also in this aspect. I know that in the past sometimes he received two yellow cards or he finished before the game but in this season I have to be pleased for him, for his behaviour."

Willian and Gary Cahill got the goals at the bet365 Stadium as Chelsea moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
