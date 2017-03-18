Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "pleased" with Diego Costa's discipline despite a number of clashes with Stoke City defenders during his side's 2-1 win.

Costa was embroiled in a running battle with Stoke's defenders throughout the match at the bet365 Stadium, regularly clashing with Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi.

The issue of the Spain international's temperament was raised as he continued to bubble under the surface, particularly after a 17th-minute yellow card for dissent, but Conte was happy to see him keep a lid on his emotions.

"To try to bring a player to be angry and then to react, to commit another foul - it's normal," he told reporters when questioned about Stoke's tactics.

"The great news is that Diego is showing to be a great player also in this aspect. I know that in the past sometimes he received two yellow cards or he finished before the game but in this season I have to be pleased for him, for his behaviour."

Willian and Gary Cahill got the goals at the bet365 Stadium as Chelsea moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.