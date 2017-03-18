Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Result: Chelsea battle past Stoke City to move 13 points clear

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Chelsea have taken another big step towards the Premier League title by moving 13 points clear at the top of the table courtesy of a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Willian's opener had been cancelled out by a Jonathan Walters penalty in the first half, but Gary Cahill's late winner put his side within seven victories of being crowned champions of England for a sixth time.

Antonio Conte had set his side the challenge of picking up 24 points from their final 11 games of the season in order to secure the title, but it was quickly clear that the visitors would have to fight for it if they were to get the first three of those this afternoon.

Chelsea were without the injured Eden Hazard, while fellow star player Diego Costa was embroiled in a running battle with Stoke's Bruno Martins Indi from the early stages of the contest.

Stoke did not let Chelsea have anything easily in the first half, but it took a moment of individual inspiration, coupled with a goalkeeping error, to put the league leaders in front after just 13 minutes when Willian caught Lee Grant out with a cheeky free kick for his first goal since scoring a brace against the same opponents on New Year's Eve.

The Stoke keeper was expecting a cross into the middle, but Willian instead curled a shot towards the near bottom corner from the left flank and Grant was unable to keep it out despite reaching the ball in time.

Grant did go some way to atoning for that error on the half-hour mark, though, making a crucial save to deny Marcos Alonso from close range as Chelsea looked to build a two-goal cushion.

Stoke thought that they had levelled things up shortly afterwards when Martins Indi planted a header past Thibaut Courtois but, after a brief discussion with his linesman, referee Anthony Taylor disallowed the goal due to a push by Saido Berahino in the build-up.

If the Potters felt aggrieved with that decision then they were on the right end of another soft one moments later when Cahill was adjudged to have pushed Walters over inside the area. Taylor pointed at the spot, and Walters stepped up himself to thump his finish down the middle.

The goal increased Chelsea's wait for a Premier League clean sheet to six games, but the visitors almost provided an immediate response when Pedro fired over from a rebound after seeing his initial shot blocked.

Chelsea continued to see more of the ball in the second half but Stoke managed to limit their sights of goal and it took a 40-yard free kick from David Luiz to test Grant for the first time after the interval.

It was via free kicks that Chelsea continued to threaten most, and they were inches away from regaining the lead shortly after the hour mark when Alonso sent one of his own crashing against the crossbar with Grant beaten.

The visitors threw wave after wave at the Stoke defence in their attempts to find a winning goal, but Grant denied both Nemanja Matic and Pedro before the hosts began to fight back with their best spell of the second half.

Courtois remained untested during Stoke's period of pressure, but there were chances for Mark Hughes's side as first Walters and then Ramadan Sobhi lacked the composure to make the most of two opportunities in quick succession.

Having raised hopes of an unlikely victory, it was instead Stoke who were on the wrong end of a late goal as Chelsea once again found a way to win when Cahill - who also scored in the reverse fixture between the two sides - swept a loose ball home with just three minutes remaining following a mistake by Erik Pieters.

Suddenly Stoke began to commit more bodies forward in an attempt to salvage a point from the game, but that allowed Chelsea to attack almost at will and there should have been a third late on when Costa fired a shot against the outside of the post before Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by Grant.

The hosts' frustration boiled over in the closing stages when Phil Bardsley earned himself a red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time, picking up a second booking for a late and heavy challenge deep inside his own half.

Chelsea now hold a 13-point lead at the top of the with only 10 games to go - an advantage no side has ever squandered in Premier League history.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will look to close the gap back down to 10 when they take on Southampton and Liverpool respectively tomorrow, but Chelsea continue to march on and know that, no matter what happens below them in the table, 21 points will be enough to see them crowned champions of England for a sixth time.

Stoke, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table and are now seven points adrift of the top eight following West Bromwich Albion's win over Arsenal in the early kickoff.

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Conte hails Fabregas 'quality and fantasy'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa, Bruno Martins Indi, Willian, Lee Grant, Marcos Alonso, Thibaut Courtois, Anthony Taylor, Saido Berahino, Gary Cahill, Jonathan Walters, Pedro, David Luiz, Nemanja Matic, Mark Hughes, Ramadan Sobhi, Erik Pieters, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Phil Bardsley, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Premier League title belongs to Chelsea now'
 Willian scores his side's second during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Gary Cahill: 'Pressure will be on Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City'
Conte calls on Chelsea to keep up good workResult: Chelsea battle past Stoke to move 13 clearTeam News: Moses, Pedro start for ChelseaConte hails Fabregas 'quality and fantasy'Inter willing to offer Conte big-money deal?
Man City close to finalising £30m Rudiger deal?Man Utd fined for failing to control playersConte: 'Kante can improve a lot'Conte "not worried" by Hazard foulsConte unconcerned over contract talks
> Chelsea Homepage
More Stoke City News
Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Premier League title belongs to Chelsea now'
 Willian scores his side's second during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Result: Chelsea battle past Stoke City to move 13 points clear
Team News: Moses, Pedro start for ChelseaHughes contemplating changes for ChelseaStoke agree fee with Porto over Martins IndiPreview: Stoke City vs. ChelseaMartins Indi close to new Stoke deal
Stoke chairman: 'Bony must fight for place'Wilfried Bony: 'Stoke situation is crazy'Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City dealPremier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Mark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
12Bournemouth2996144154-1333
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183662-2627
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 