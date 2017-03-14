Swansea City reportedly sign Arnor Gudjohnsen, the 16-year-old half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen, on a two-year scholarship.

Swansea City have signed the teenage half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen on a two-year scholarship, according to reports.

According to BBC Sport, Arnor Gudjohnsen will link up with the Premier League club in the summer after impressing on trial earlier this year, but will remain at Icelandic outfit Breidablik UBK in the meantime.

The 16-year-old is the son of Arnor Gudjohnsen, who played for Anderlecht, Lokeren and Bordeaux during a 23-year senior career and won 73 caps for Iceland.

Eidur Gudjohnsen, meanwhile, won the Premier League at Chelsea, the La Liga and the Champions League at Barcelona, and ended his 88-cap Iceland career at Euro 2016 last summer.

Swansea already have one Icelander on their books - Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has arguably been the Welsh club's star performer this term with nine goals and 11 assists.