New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Swansea City to sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen

Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004
© Getty Images
Swansea City reportedly sign Arnor Gudjohnsen, the 16-year-old half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen, on a two-year scholarship.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 21:08 UK

Swansea City have signed the teenage half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen on a two-year scholarship, according to reports.

According to BBC Sport, Arnor Gudjohnsen will link up with the Premier League club in the summer after impressing on trial earlier this year, but will remain at Icelandic outfit Breidablik UBK in the meantime.

The 16-year-old is the son of Arnor Gudjohnsen, who played for Anderlecht, Lokeren and Bordeaux during a 23-year senior career and won 73 caps for Iceland.

Eidur Gudjohnsen, meanwhile, won the Premier League at Chelsea, the La Liga and the Champions League at Barcelona, and ended his 88-cap Iceland career at Euro 2016 last summer.

Swansea already have one Icelander on their books - Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has arguably been the Welsh club's star performer this term with nine goals and 11 assists.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Sissoko joins Pune City
>
View our homepages for Eidur Gudjohnsen, Arnor Gudjohnsen, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004
Report: Swansea City to sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen
 Angel Rangel in action for Swansea on November 29, 2014
Swansea City defender Angel Rangel reveals broken metatarsal
 A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Marco Silva, Paul Clement unhappy with state of Hull City pitch
Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'Result: Niasse brace earns Hull vital win over SwanseaTeam News: Davies on bench for HullLive Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happenedGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
Narsingh: 'Clement gives me confidence'Markovic: 'Home support is important'Clement: 'Llorente a key player for Swans'Clement: 'Nine teams in relegation battle'Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeat
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 