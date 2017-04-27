Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,176
Man CityManchester City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United

Jesus (89')
FT

Fellaini (83')
Fellaini (84')

Pablo Zabaleta surprised by "crazy" Marouane Fellaini reaction

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta describes Marouane Fellaini's headbutt on Sergio Aguero as a "crazy" reaction from the Manchester United midfielder.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that he was surprised by Marouane Fellaini's "crazy" reaction towards the closing stages of the 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Thursday night.

The Belgian was yellow carded for a foul on Sergio Aguero with seven minutes remaining at the Etihad Stadium and just seconds later brought the Argentine down again before headbutting him when the pair squared up.

Fellaini was subsequently shown a straight red card by referee Martin Atkinson, but United managed to hold out for a draw that keeps them just a point behind the Champions League places.

"It was a bit crazy at the end, that reaction from Fellaini. Both fouls were very clear, then the head into Aguero two minutes after fouling Sergio. It was all in one minute...in a game like this it's a bit strange," Zabaleta told Press Association Sport.

"We knew United defensively are a really good team, but we dominated possession and we were the only team who played to win the game. They were probably missing [Paul] Pogba, who is a big player for them to play a little bit better football.

"United always play with a strong midfield but they were a bit more physical with Fellaini, [Michael] Carrick and [Ander] Herrera. We have to be happy, we did everything we could to win the game."

City will take on relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday knowing that they could start the match outside the top four should United beat Swansea City in the earlier kickoff.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho during the Champions League match against Porto at Stamford Bridge on December 9, 2015
Your Comments
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 