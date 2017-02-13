Nathan Dyer will play no further part in Swansea City's season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The 29-year-old suffered the damage seven minutes into the 2-0 victory against his former side, having earned a recall to the Swans' starting lineup for the relegation six-pointer.

Dyer underwent a scan on Monday afternoon that revealed the full extent of the injury, with the ruptured Achilles tendon in his left ankle requiring surgery.

It is a big blow to the Welsh outfit's hopes of keeping afloat at the bottom end of the Premier League, as the Englishman has featured heavily during their recent run of good form under new boss Paul Clement.

Dyer had played five times since Clement took charge last month, but the Swans have other wide options in Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Routledge, Luciano Narsingh, Jordan Ayew and the soon-to-be-fit Jefferson Montero.