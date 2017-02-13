Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer ruled out for rest of season

Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea City on November 22, 2014
© SilverHub
Nathan Dyer will play no further part in Swansea City's season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the win over Leicester City at the weekend.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Swansea City have announced that winger Nathan Dyer will miss the remainder of the season due to an Achilles injury picked up in the win over Leicester City.

The 29-year-old suffered the damage seven minutes into the 2-0 victory against his former side, having earned a recall to the Swans' starting lineup for the relegation six-pointer.

Dyer underwent a scan on Monday afternoon that revealed the full extent of the injury, with the ruptured Achilles tendon in his left ankle requiring surgery.

It is a big blow to the Welsh outfit's hopes of keeping afloat at the bottom end of the Premier League, as the Englishman has featured heavily during their recent run of good form under new boss Paul Clement.

Dyer had played five times since Clement took charge last month, but the Swans have other wide options in Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Routledge, Luciano Narsingh, Jordan Ayew and the soon-to-be-fit Jefferson Montero.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Clement: 'Leicester barely threatened us'
>
View our homepages for Nathan Dyer, Jefferson Montero, Wayne Routledge, Luciano Narsingh, Jordan Ayew, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea City on November 22, 2014
Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer ruled out for rest of season
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Result: Leicester City lose relegation six-pointer at Swansea City
Clement: 'Leicester barely threatened us'Team News: Dyer replaces Routledge for SwanseaLlorente: 'Leicester game like a cup final'Clement picks up PL Manager of the Month awardClement "surprised" by Leicester struggles
Clement: 'Ranieri criticism is not right'Clement ready to hand debut to Jordan AyewLlorente: 'Joining Chelsea too difficult'Fabianski taking positives from City lossClement: 'We must beat Leicester'
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version