Former Leicester City loanee Nathan Dyer replaces Wayne Routledge in the Swansea City starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash against the Foxes.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has made one change to his starting XI ahead of their Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium.

Winger Nathan Dyer, who won the title last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, replaces Wayne Routledge in the Swans' line-up.

Ki Sung-yeung and Jefferson Montero once again miss out for the struggling club, but January signing Jordan Ayew is on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for Leicester, Claudio Ranieri has made two changes to the team that lost 3-0 against Manchester United in the league last weekend as Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton replace the benched Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki.

Islam Slimani is back in the squad after recovering from a groin problem, being named on the bench, while Foxes captain Wes Morgan prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Fer, Dyer, Sigurdsson, Llorente

Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Kingsley, Routledge, Ayew, Narsingh

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Okazaki

