Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Mawson (36'), Olsson (45')
Fer (26'), Cork (40')
LIVE

Huth (36')

Team News: Nathan Dyer in Swansea City starting XI against former loan club Leicester City

Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea City on November 22, 2014
Former Leicester City loanee Nathan Dyer replaces Wayne Routledge in the Swansea City starting XI ahead of their Premier League clash against the Foxes.
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has made one change to his starting XI ahead of their Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium.

Winger Nathan Dyer, who won the title last season on loan at the King Power Stadium, replaces Wayne Routledge in the Swans' line-up.

Ki Sung-yeung and Jefferson Montero once again miss out for the struggling club, but January signing Jordan Ayew is on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for Leicester, Claudio Ranieri has made two changes to the team that lost 3-0 against Manchester United in the league last weekend as Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton replace the benched Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki.

Islam Slimani is back in the squad after recovering from a groin problem, being named on the bench, while Foxes captain Wes Morgan prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Cork, Carroll, Fer, Dyer, Sigurdsson, Llorente
Subs: Nordfeldt, Rangel, Amat, Kingsley, Routledge, Ayew, Narsingh

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Gray, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Okazaki

Follow all the action from the Liberty Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
