Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Leicester City from the Liberty Stadium.
Swansea will enter this match in 17th position in the Premier League table, level on points with the champions Leicester, who occupy 16th spot.
Leicester have won each of the last four Premier League fixtures between the two teams, although they suffered a 2-0 defeat when they travelled to the Liberty Stadium in October 2014.
Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the key relegation six-pointer below.
12 - None of the last 12 games in all comps between Swansea & Leicester has ended as a draw, with Leicester winning 9 and Swansea 3. Battle.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2017
CLAUDIO: "Today is a tough match against a Swansea team in good shape. We must be strong, solid and do our best to win." #SwaLei— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 12, 2017
CLAUDIO: "It's a new season for us from now, we have to win as many points as possible. There is a lot of positivity in the squad." #SwaLei— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 12, 2017
SWANSEA: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Dyer, Llorente, Sigurdsson
LEICESTER: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Gray, Vardy