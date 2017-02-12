Feb 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Mawson (36'), Olsson (45')
Fer (26'), Cork (40')
LIVE

Huth (36')

Live Commentary: Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Leicester City from the Liberty Stadium.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Leicester City from the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea will enter this match in 17th position in the Premier League table, level on points with the champions Leicester, who occupy 16th spot.

Leicester have won each of the last four Premier League fixtures between the two teams, although they suffered a 2-0 defeat when they travelled to the Liberty Stadium in October 2014.

Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the key relegation six-pointer below.


56 minSigurdsson curls one into the arms of Schmeichel from outside the Leicester box.

55 minNarsingh and Jordan Ayew are both on the bench for Swansea here and you sense that they would relish driving at Morgan and Huth, who have again been poor for their team. Gray has the chance to create something for Leicester after driving forward, but his cross is straight into Fabianski.

53 minBetter from Leicester in the last couple of minutes as they enjoy some advanced possession, but Swansea are pretty comfortable as they sit deep and defend their lines. The visitors have been unable to find Slimani with any searching crosses, but there is still a lot of football to be played.

50 minRoutledge drives down the right before delivering a low cross towards Llorente, but Simpson is across to make the clearance once again. You sense that a third for Swansea would make sure of all the points this afternoon and at the moment, the home side are looking the more likely here.

48 minLeicester need more from the likes of Vardy and Mahrez, but Morgan and Huth look like they are running in sand down the other end. Swansea are finding so much space in the final third here.

46 min... LEICESTER SUBS! Slimani and Chilwell have replaced Albrighton and Fuchs as Ranieri makes two changes at the interval. This is a massive second period for the away side.

46 minRESTART! Swansea resume the action on home soil...

5pmBENCH WATCH! Swansea have already been forced into a change this afternoon, with Routledge replacing the injured Dyer in the early moments. Jordan Ayew will be looking to make his debut off the bench in the second period, however, while Narsingh is also available for the home side. As for Leicester, head coach Ranieri has forward options in the shape of Slimani, Musa and Okazaki.

4.55pmSTATISTICS! Swansea have dominated the possession with 60%, while they hit the target with three of their six efforts in the first 45 minutes. Leicester, meanwhile, had five attempts, but failed to hit the target. Three yellow cards to report - Fer (26 min), Huth (36 min) and Cork (40 min).

4.50pmSo there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Swansea leading their fellow relegation rivals Leicester 2-0 courtesy of goals from Mawson and Olsson. Leicester have showed bits and pieces in the final third, but it is the home side that lead this key fixture at the break.

45 min+5HALF-TIME: Swansea 2-0 Leicester

45 min+3Swansea score their second in the final moments of the first period as Olsson collects a super pass from Sigurdsson before driving into the box and thumping the ball past Schmeichel!

45 min+2GOAL! Swansea 2-0 Leicester (Olsson)

45 min+1We are into the first of four added minutes at the end of the first period.

45 minMore like it from Vardy as the Leicester forward runs away from Fernandez inside the Swansea box, but the centre-back does well to recover and make the challenge, forcing a corner in the process.

43 minIn fairness to Leicester, they have actually been pretty good in possession, but clear chances have been few and far between. You just wonder whether we might see Slimani at the interval because Vardy has been isolated in the final third. On a positive note, Gray has been nice and bright.

40 minBOOKING! Cork (Swansea) is booked for a late challenge on Mahrez.

40 minLittle over five minutes of the first period remaining and Leicester are in trouble once again. There has hardly been anything in this football match, but a wonderful effort from Mawson has seen Swansea make the breakthrough. It is vital that the Foxes do not concede a second goal before the break.

37 minOh my word! Swansea make the breakthrough in the 36th minute of this match as Mawson places a sensational volley into the back of the net after Fernandez had teed up his fellow centre-back. It is a quite wonderful effort from the defender and Leicester are behind once again!

36 minGOAL! Swansea 1-0 Leicester (Mawson)

36 minBOOKING! Huth (Leicester) is booked for a late tackle on Carroll.

35 minSigurdsson bends a low effort just wide of the far post.

34 minSAVE! Much better from Swansea as Routledge meets a high ball at the far post, but Schmeichel is across to prevent the attacker's volley from finding the bottom corner!

33 minIt is not difficult to see why these two teams are struggling. The quality has been poor overall, with neither side creating much in the final third. Swansea have been disappointing on home soil.

31 minGood goalkeeping from Schmeichel as the Leicester stopper punches clear and sets up a counter-attack for the visitors, but once again the final pass is poor and Swansea regain the ball.

29 minBetter from Swansea in the last couple of minutes as they threaten with a couple of free kicks in quick succession, but Leicester just about manage to clear their lines on each occasion.

26 minBOOKING! Fer (Swansea) is booked for bringing Vardy to the deck.

24 minThe home side have the chance to threaten from a corner, but Huth is on hand to make the clearance and Leicester can break once again. Still goalless with 24 minutes on the clock here.

22 minCouple of half-chances for Leicester in quick succession, but both Mahrez and Drinkwater have their efforts blocked and Swansea can clear their lines once again. Bit of a lull for Swansea.

20 minNot an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last few moments as both sides struggle to keep possession of the ball in dangerous areas. We have not seen too much from Llorente in the opening 20 minutes of this match, but Leicester's forward players are looking dangerous here.

17 minYou do get the feeling that the first goal this afternoon - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Swansea started on the front foot, but Leicester are much more in the game at the moment.

15 minAs expected, Swansea are enjoying most of the ball, but Leicester are dangerous on the counter-attack, especially with Vardy playing on the shoulder of Mawson, who does not look entirely secure. Gray's pace in a central position is also causing Swansea plenty of problems here.

12 minMahrez and Gray have just started to combine in the final third, and Swansea are not comfortable when that occurs. Indeed, Mawson has to come across to hack the lively Gray to the ground.

11 minBetter from Leicester as a super pass from Mahrez releases Vardy and the England international cuts inside before finding Gray, but Fernandez is on hand to make a fine challenge. Ndidi then has a shot from outside the box, but again white shirts are in the way to block the ball.

9 minSwansea are very much on the front foot at the moment as they threaten with two corners in quick succession, but Leicester manage to clear their lines on both occasions. We are yet to see Vardy or Gray at the Liberty Stadium as the champions Leicester struggle to get hold of the ball in Wales.

7 minSWANSEA SUB! Routledge replaces Dyer for Swansea.

6 minIndeed, Dyer is limping off the field and a change will need to be made here.

5 minSwansea might be forced into an early change here as Dyer goes down in a wide area.

4 min... Sigurdsson's strike hit the arms of Morgan, but there was no intent. Correct decision!

3 minPenalty shout for the home side as Sigurdsson fires the ball into bodies inside the Leicester box, but the referee is not interested. I will have to reserve judgement on that one...

2 min... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon. The home supporters are full of noise, but Leicester are also well represented in the stands. You just get the feeling that the first goal here - if there indeed is one - could be vital in terms of the final result.

0 minKICKOFF! Leicester kick things off at the Liberty Stadium...

3.58pmPREDICTION! There is no downplaying the importance of this football match. Swansea will fancy their chances on home soil, but Leicester are a strong counter-attacking team and the introduction of Gray could be key. I am actually going to sit on the fence somewhat and back a 1-1 draw in Wales.

3.55pm

3.52pmIn terms of what is ahead for Swansea, they will travel to Chelsea in their final Premier League game of the month on February 25, before starting next month at home to Burnley. After this match, the Swans have a two-week break and it would be much happier if they could secure all the points here.

3.48pmNo side has conceded more Premier League goals than Swansea this season (54), but they have found the back of the net on 29 occasions, which is a decent record in relation to the teams around them. There is no question that they have talented players in the final third, but their inability to stop the opposition from scoring could prove terminal in their fight against relegation this season.

3.45pmSwansea came extremely close to taking a point from Manchester City last weekend after Gylfi Sigurdsson levelled late on, but a second for Gabriel Jesus in the final moments saw Pep Guardiola's side secure a 2-1 win. It was a bitter blow for Swansea at that stage of the match, but they have been much improved since Clement replaced American Bob Bradley at the helm.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015© Getty Images


3.42pmSwansea, however, will not be in the mood to hand out any favours here. As mentioned, the Welsh outfit sit one point behind Leicester in the table, but Paul Clement's side have won two of their last three in the Premier League. After losing 4-0 at Arsenal on January 14, they responded with an impressive 3-2 success at Liverpool and a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton on January 31.

3.38pmIt is not as if Leicester have a favourable run of fixtures in the league, meanwhile, as they host Liverpool and travel to Arsenal in two of their next three. This is the point of the season where the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, who were both sensational last term, need to come forward and prevent a disastrous relegation for the champions. Something has to change for the champions.

3.35pmRanieri was given a vote of confidence by the Leicester board earlier in the week, but another poor result here would lead to more pressure on the title-winning Italian. After this match, the Foxes will face Championship side Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup next weekend, before travelling to an impressive Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on February 22.

3.32pm

3.28pmThere is still the possibility that Bournemouth could get dragged into a relegation battle this season, but it does appear that three from Middlesbrough, Leicester, Swansea, Hull, Crystal Palace and Sunderland will be relegated. Leicester still have the bulk of their title-winning squad and indeed first XI from last season, but performances on the field have been very disappointing this term.

3.25pmA record of five wins, six draws and 13 defeats have brought Leicester 21 points from 24 Premier League matches this season. They are still out of the relegation zone in 16th position, but are level on points with 17th-place Swansea and just one point clear of 18th-place Hull City. Indeed, just three points currently separate basement side Sunderland from Middlesbrough in 15th position.

3.22pmA 3-1 victory over Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night was a welcome result for Ranieri, but their problems in the league show no signs of ending. It is now five league games without a victory for the Foxes, losing their last four, including a 3-0 home defeat to a strong Man United last weekend. Some pre-match thoughts from the Leicester boss here...


3.19pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this bitter afternoon in Wales. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's first focus on the champions Leicester. There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disastrous title defence and Ranieri's side are very much involved in a relegation battle this season.

3.16pmAs for Leicester, Claudio Ranieri has made two changes to the team that lost 3-0 against Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend. In come Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton, with Ahmed Musa and Shinji Okazaki dropping to the bench. Islam Slimani is back in the squad after recovering from a groin problem, but the powerful striker is on the bench. It will be a special day for Leicester captain Wes Morgan, meanwhile, as the centre-back prepares to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

3.13pmKi Sung-Yeung and Jefferson Montero once again miss out for Swansea, but January signing from Aston Villa Jordan Ayew is on the bench after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Gylfi Sigurdsson once again supports Fernando Llorente in the centre-forward position, while there is a start for Nathan Dyer as Wayne Routledge drops to the bench for the Welsh outfit this afternoon.

Nathan Dyer in action for Swansea City on November 22, 2014© SilverHub


3.10pmTEAMS!

SWANSEA: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Fer, Cork; Dyer, Llorente, Sigurdsson

LEICESTER: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Gray, Vardy


3.07pmSwansea recorded a 2-0 victory over Leicester when they welcomed the Foxes in October 2014, but Leicester were 3-0 winners in this stadium last season and also beat the Swans 2-1 in the reverse match earlier this season. Right, enough of the history lesson, let's take a look at the two teams...

3.04pmThis afternoon will be the 37th time that Swansea and Leicester have met in a competitive match. It is a fixture that dates back to December 1914 – I remember it well – when Swansea TOWN recorded a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup. That is correct, Swansea Town. The recent history, however, favours Leicester, with the Foxes entering this match off the back of four successive league wins.

3.01pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live Premier League coverage continues from the Liberty Stadium and it is a massive football match at the bottom of the table as 17th-place Swansea City welcome the champions Leicester City, who occupy 16th. Both of these sides are involved in a relegation battle as we enter the final months of the campaign and a poor result in this one could be very damaging indeed.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
