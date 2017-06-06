New Transfer Talk header

Romelu Lukaku to choose Chelsea over Manchester United?

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Everton reportedly tell Manchester United that Romelu Lukaku prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:00 UK

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly decided that he would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United.

With just two years remaining on his existing deal and Lukaku showing no willingness to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, Everton could potentially cash in on the Belgian forward this summer and are said to want £100m for his signature.

However, with interested clubs prepared to get close to that figure, a compromise could be reached and it appears that Chelsea will continue to try to tempt the Toffees into a sale.

According to The Independent, Chelsea believe they can complete the transfer for £80m as they look to re-sign a player who left Stamford Bridge in 2014.

It has also been claimed that Everton have notified Man United that Lukaku is likely to reject a switch to Manchester in favour of a return to a club he supported growing up.

On Monday night, Lukaku said that his future had been decided, but refused to reveal further details over whether he would remain on Merseyside or move to a higher-profile club.

