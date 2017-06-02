New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman reportedly identifies Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez as potential summer signings.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly starting planning for the potential exit of Romelu Lukaku.

With just two years remaining on Lukaku's contract, Koeman and the Toffees' hierarchy are aware that they will only maximise the Belgian's value if they agree to sell him this summer.

Everton are said to be demanding anything above £70m for a player who finished runner-up in the Premier League goalscoring charts this season and according to The Sun, possible replacements have been identified.

Lucas Perez opted for a move to Arsenal over Everton last summer but after a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium, Koeman may be prepared to make a second approach for the attacker.

Another option - who could potentially arrive alongside Perez - is Sandro Ramirez, who will be available for £5m from Malaga.

The former Barcelona forward netted 14 times from 30 appearances in La Liga this season, but his alleged release clause has effectively left his current club powerless to stop him leaving for at least half his market value.

Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Read Next:
Everton miss out on Sandro Ramirez?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Mesut Ozil ready to pen new deal with Arsenal?
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?
 Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'to battle for Thomas Lemar'
Dortmund: 'No bids for Aubameyang'Monaco turn down Arsenal bid for Mbappe?Wenger deal to lead to Bellerin stay?Smith: Wenger must "reinvent himself"Will Wenger stay lead to new Arsenal contracts?
Henry urges Wenger to win PL titleWojciech Szczesny on Juventus radar?Agent: 'Perez wants to leave Arsenal'Usmanov: 'Wenger's legacy could be tarnished'Wilshere worried about Arsenal future?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Everton News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton show interest in Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic?
 A fully-clothed Max Kruse in action for Wolfsburg in February 2016
Report: West Bromwich Albion head up list of English clubs chasing Max Kruse
Everton 'monitoring Huddersfield's Pyke'Watford interested in Le Havre defender?Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'Everton 'closing in on Martina capture'Raiola: 'Everton gave Lukaku a promise'
Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?Report: Niang a target for EvertonCosta would welcome Lukaku signingBurnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?
> Everton Homepage
More Malaga News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman keen to sign strike duo Lucas Perez, Sandro Ramirez?
 General view of the La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on August 23, 2014
Malaga boss Michel hints at Sandro Ramirez departure
 Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton miss out to Atletico Madrid on forward Sandro Ramirez?
Result: Real Madrid land 33rd La Liga titleTeam News: Real Madrid unchanged at MalagaLive Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedPreview: Malaga vs. Real MadridMartin Demichelis announces retirement
Report: Sevilla agree Sandro Ramirez dealMalaga to swoop for Hammers keeper Adrian?Report: PL trio monitor Sandro RamirezArsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Southampton consider move for Malaga striker?
> Malaga Homepage



Tables
 